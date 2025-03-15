"Tony Khan, while he is a mark, he's not a dumb mark," confesses ex-champion amid big moves outside AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan allows his talents to pursue other projects, including taking major roles in Hollywood movies. Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently shared his thoughts on how this impacts All Elite Wrestling.

MJF has made appearances in movies like The Iron Claw and Happy Gilmore 2. The Salt of The Earth has been vocal about making a huge impact in Hollywood.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Friedman revealed these movie roles help bring eyes to the All Elite Wrestling product and build curiosity among non-wrestling fans to search about the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Tony Khan—while he is a mark, he's not a dumb mark," MJF said. "He's obviously aware of the fact that the bigger I build my name, the more people who are going to Google search me and go, 'MJF, AEW, what's AEW? All Elite Wrestling? I used to watch wrestling as a kid. TBS, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Alright, I'll give it a shot.' And that's the power that I bring to the table." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

AEW star MJF on if he would transition to acting

Many stars like John Cena, The Rock, Batista, and more have previously transitioned into being full-time actors. In the same interview, MJF was asked if he would do the same should his acting career take flight.

The former world champion revealed that he would retire as a full-time wrestler during his 40s. However, he does intend on becoming a part-time star to help grow the company.

"I most certainly have a hard out. However, hard out to me means I'm not going to be on weekly TV, right? But it doesn't mean that I can't come back to pop a crowd, to pop the boys, to sell some tickets, [or] to sell some merch. That, I don't think, ever goes away if you love this," he said. [H/T:[Wrestling Inc.]

We will have to wait and see if The Wolf of Wrestling acts in more movies in the future.

