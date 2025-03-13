Major AEW star 'stealing' Hurt Syndicate away from MVP should not happen, feels wrestling legend

The Hurt Syndicate consists of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin in AEW. MVP mainly acts as the manager and supposed leader of the group. ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently said that Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) should not steal the group from the former WWE star.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, The Salt of The Earth addressed his loss to Hangman Adam Page at AEW Revolution. He was interrupted by MVP, who seemingly wants Friedman in the faction. The former WWE United States Champion handed his card to MJF. The former world champion was hesitant to accept at first. However, Friedman ended up taking the card, and many are now wondering if The Wolf of Wrestling will align with The Hurt Syndicate.

During the latest edition of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, former ECW World Champion Tommy Dreamer praised the segment between MJF and MVP. The veteran believes it will be "an interesting alliance," but he does not want to see Friedman go against MVP and take over The Hurt Syndicate.

"Back to MJF and MVP. An interesting alliance if it happens and also think about the badness that those guys can do. The other part of it is, I say this, and I'll still say it, The Hurt Syndicate is miscast because they're babyfaces, but if they're just dominating the way they are and you wanna put MJF in there, fine. I do not want to see MJF and MVP fight, and MJF steals The Hurt Syndicate because it's a really good group that's not even on the verge of getting over," he said. [21:43-22:21]

MJF names Taz as the one he tolerates in AEW

Taz is one of the top legends currently signed to AEW and contributing to the company through his commentary. The Human Suplex Machine is from Long Island, just like MJF.

In a recent interview with SI Media, MJF said he gets along with Taz, adding that he has an interesting relationship with the veteran.

"This man has been living in Long Island far longer than he lived in Red Hook. This man is a Long Islander through and through. We get along. We talk about bagels and delis and diners. I tolerate Taz," MJF said. [H/T: Fightful]

We will have to wait and see if MJF aligns with The Hurt Syndicate in the upcoming weeks.

