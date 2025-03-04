MJF watched WWE Elimination Chamber live, reveals reaction to John Cena's heel turn

AEW and WWE are full of polarizing pro wrestlers. John Cena is one of the larger-than-life superstars who has carried the industry through multiple eras, and MJF is poised to somewhat follow in his footsteps. The AEW heel has just opened up on Cena's long-awaited heel turn at Elimination Chamber.

Big Match John finally turned heel at Saturday's WWE PLE, siding with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott to decimate Cody Rhodes after earning a WrestleMania 41 match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena's turn is the hottest topic of discussion within the industry, with the 16-time World Champion trending for days. Another top heel has revealed they are also watching: Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The Salt of The Earth has revealed that he watched the competition present their biggest stop on The Road to WrestleMania live. Speaking to Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, MJF was asked his thoughts on The Cenation Leader switching to the dark side.

"I get really annoyed when people in either company pretend that they don’t... let me put it this way: Yes, I was watching it [WWE Elimination Chamber]. I was watching it live, it was an awesome moment [John Cena’s heel turn] and everybody should think it was an awesome moment because it was. Point blank, end of discussion," MJF said. [H/T to Post Wrestling]

MJF and Cena met and shared praise on the Iron Claw red carpet in December 2023. Friedman later revealed how he was approached by Cena, who he labeled a role model. He also claimed Cena is a big fan of his work.

Former WWE stars to headline AEW PPV

AEW will present the sixth annual Revolution PPV on Sunday from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with former WWE stars Cope and Jon Moxley facing off for the first time ever in the main event. Below is the updated lineup:

Zero Hour Pre-show: 'Big Boom!' AJ and The Conglomeration vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection

'Big Boom!' AJ and The Conglomeration vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection MJF vs. Adam Page

World Championship Contender's Match: Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland

Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland Steel Cage Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners Women's World Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Revolution 2025 will mark the second-ever MJF vs. Page singles bout. After co-winning the inaugural Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal in 2019, MJF defeated Page the following week to win the $45,000 ring. He has won it every year since then.

