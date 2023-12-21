MJF reveals details of emotional conversation with John Cena

AEW star MJF recently revealed the details of an emotional conversation he had with WWE Superstar John Cena.

Cena has been one of the best wrestlers for more than two decades. The 16-time World Champion has achieved everything a young star aims in his career. Meanwhile, MJF is making a huge name for himself in the pro wrestling world as well. The Salt of the Earth is the current AEW World Champion.

The two stars recently met each other on the red carpet for 'The Iron Claw' movie premiere. During a recent interview with SESCOOPS, MJF revealed the conversation he had with his childhood hero, John Cena.

The AEW World Champion said that he was extremely grateful to meet Cena. Friedman said that it meant the world to him when The Cenation Leader walked over to him to talk:

"I don't think it's unprofessional for me to discuss what we talked about. He didn't have to do this, and it meant the world to me. [John Cena] walked over to me, and he said he's a fan of my work, and he respected my professionalism."

MJF also mentioned that Cena is a role model for him and many people because he teaches how important working hard is:

"He is a tremendous role model. Not just for me as a professional wrestler, but for everybody around the world, because he teaches you how important hard work is." [H/T: SESCOOPS]

MJF also talked about transitioning from pro wrestling to acting with John Cena

During the same interview with SESCOOPS, MJF further mentioned that he discussed transitioning from pro wrestling to acting with John Cena.

The AEW star said that he doesn't have one negative thing to say about the 16-time World Champion.

"We also discussed transitioning from pro wrestling to acting. He's just an incredible person and I don't have one negative thing to say about him."

Cena cryptically posted about MJF by uploading a pic of his famous muffler, which sent fans into a frenzy, and they started speculating that the AEW star might join WWE in the near future.

