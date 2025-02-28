AEW Revolution 2025 main event revealed - Reports

AEW is just 10 days away from its sixth annual Revolution pay-per-view. The card is set to feature several big title matches, another celebrity in-ring encounter, a battle of AEW Originals, and much more. Sources are now providing a backstage update on plans for the Revolution main event.

Jon Moxley became All Elite Wrestling's first four-time World Champion by turning on Bryan Danielson last year, 78 days before Cope returned from hiatus. Now the erstwhile Dean Ambrose of WWE will clash one-on-one for the first time with the erstwhile Edge of WWE. Other Revolution happenings include Mariah May's rematch vs. the only four-time Women's World Champion Toni Storm, longtime associates Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher battling in a Steel Cage, Kenny Omega seeking revenge on International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, plus others.

The Purveyor of Violence vs. The Rated R Superstar is set to headline AEW's debut at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that up to six more Revolution matches are set to be confirmed this coming week, but Moxley's first-ever singles match with Copeland will be the main event.

Cope or Mox should leave Revolution with their next challenger confirmed. Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland is set for next weekend in Los Angeles, with the winner being named the new number one contender to the World Championship. The Observer adds that the title match is expected for Dynasty on April 6.

Updated lineup for AEW Revolution 2025

All Elite Wrestling's sixth annual Revolution PPV will take place on Sunday, March 9 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Below is the updated lineup:

Pre-show Match: "Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA

"Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA MJF vs. Adam Page

Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland to determine World Championship challenger

Steel Cage Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Following Revolution, AEW will return to PPV for the second Dynasty event on April 6 at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. The seventh annual Double Or Nothing PPV is then scheduled for May 25 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ.

