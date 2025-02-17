Top free agent to debut at AEW Revolution 2025 and help Adam Copeland beat Jon Moxley? Looking at the possibility

AEW is set to present its sixth annual Revolution pay-per-view in less than three weeks. The first-ever singles match between Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland (aka Cope) will headline the big event. With a chaotic rivalry featuring many allies, it's likely we will see another swerve in the main event, and new information could suggest a potential blockbuster debut.

The Purveyor of Violence and The Rated-R Superstar have led Hall of Fame-worthy careers inside the ring. They had continued to make their names in AEW but engaged in a battle for the first time when Cope returned from an injury hiatus in late 2024. This was at a time when Moxley's run with The Death Riders was being heavily criticized, mainly for creative reasons.

Cope immediately joined forces with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to form Rated FTR. However, this has not helped the negative fan feedback, and the latest bit of hope seems to come from the potential All-Elite debut of another Canadian star: Josh Alexander.

The Walking Weapon recently finished his TNA run and had interest from both Tony Khan and Triple H. Alexander reportedly chose AEW over WWE, and that decision has been met with loud heat from fans online. Josh is expected to debut in All Elite Wrestling with a strong push, but many fans point to how Khan has misused other top talents with buzz. However, there's now chatter that a main event slot could help Alexander's arrival, and that slot could be found in The Death Riders vs. Rated FTR.

Cope will have several obstacles to deal with when he tries to become AEW World Champion for the first time. FTR is sure to provide backup, but there are only so many allies. Alexander could be the perfect person to increase the odds for Cope, Dax, and Cash.

Alexander also has one interesting tie to Copeland. While the former WWE Champion currently lives near FTR in the mountains of North Carolina, he still hails from The Great White North. Adam was born in Orangeville, Ontario, Canada, which is less than 30 minutes from Bolton, where Josh was born. They would be the only Canadian grapplers in the storyline.

Despite their lengthy careers, Mox and Cope have never locked up in one-on-one action. Their only three in-ring outings have been recent multi-man matches, with Cope and his allies leading the series 2-1. Alexander has never shared the ring with Moxley, Yuta, Castagnoli, PAC, Cope, Wheeler, or Harwood.

Updated lineup for AEW Revolution

Now that Grand Slam is out of the way, AEW's next big event is the sixth annual Revolution PPV on Sunday, March 9. Below is the updated lineup:

Pre-show Match: "Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA

"Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher International Championship: Orange Cassidy or Roderick Strong or Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Orange Cassidy or Roderick Strong or Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

AEW will make its debut at the Crypto.com Arena, the former Staples Center, in Los Angeles with Revolution 2025. The company previously ran all LA-area events at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

