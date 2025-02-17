"Will be on Collision jobbing," "There goes his career" - Fans react after top free agent reportedly rejects WWE's offer in favor of AEW

AEW and WWE continue to engage in talent acquisition wars. Penta and Ricky Starks have gone from Jacksonville to Stamford in recent months, while The Hurt Syndicate and Ricochet are among those who have ended up working for Tony Khan. Now with another world champion going with the younger promotion, fans are speaking out against the decision in a major way.

Josh Alexander began his wrestling journey in 2005. He became a tag team specialist after linking up with Ethan Page, leading to The North making history in TNA. Alexander broke out into singles stardom as a top talent and a two-time World Champion. The 37-year-old's six-year TNA tenure ended earlier this year, fueling rumors and speculation as WWE and AEW both had interest.

The Walking Weapon reportedly considered both World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling, but the Wrestling Observer reports that he was going with the highest bidder as the first of two key decision points was providing the best situation for his family. Khan reportedly offered the better deal, which is what Alexander went with.

Alexander's decision led to significant criticism from fans on social media. There was hope within the WWE Universe when Alexander's name was first mentioned months ago during talks for the NXT-TNA working relationship, but now there is disappointment over the news of Alexander signing with AEW. Many fans have questioned the decision due to the current status of other talents like Keith Lee, and more recently Miro or Malakai Black.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"Josh will be on Collision jobbing in no time," wrote another fan.

Updated AEW Dynamite lineup for Wednesday

AEW will present Grand Slam's fallout on Wednesday's Dynamite, live from the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. Below is the updated lineup:

MJF and Adam Page will face off

Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy kicks off the Revolution International Championship Series

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Christian Cage, Kip Sabian, and Nick Wayne

Street Fight: Big Bill vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Strong and Cassidy will fight to earn a title shot from International Champion Konosuke Takeshita on next week's Dynamite. The winner of that match will then advance to the Revolution PPV to defend against Kenny Omega.

