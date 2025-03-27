MVP confirms Hurt Syndicate could add 5-time WWE champion as new member after rejecting MJF

Former WWE star MVP is open to adding a top name to The Hurt Syndicate after the events on AEW Dynamite. MJF decided to join The Hurt Syndicate on Dynamite, but Bobby Lashley ripped his business card and seemingly rejected him.

MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin have been dominating the competition in AEW. They are the current World Tag Team Champions. However, fans always notice the absence of former WWE star Cedric Alexander in the faction. The five-time champion used to be a part of the group during their time together in WWE. Cedric Alexander recently got released by the Stamford-based promotion, which potentially opens up a possibility for his All Elite Wrestling arrival.

On Instagram, MVP shared a clip of having dinner with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

A fan commented on the post and asked MVP if Cedric Alexander had a place on that table, and MVP gave an interesting response.

MVP's response to a fan asking about Cedric Alexander

Stevie Richards says former WWE star Cedric Alexander stood out in The Hurt Business

Cedric Alexander was an interesting addition to the Hurt Business in 2020. He was considered the young and potential breakout star of the faction. However, The Hurt Business was broken up after a short run.

During an episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the veteran called Cedric Alexander underrated and claimed he stood out on his own in The Hurt Business. Stevie also called their breakup the stupidest decision ever.

"Cedric's underrated. When they [WWE and Triple H] put him in The Hurt Business, there's probably some people going, 'Well, he's just a guy there to do jobs, or he's just a guy,' and he probably was there to bump around and do whatever. But he stood out on his own and when they came in as a group they were stars, and that's why the first time that they decided to cut that short, that was the stupidest thing ever!" he said.

We will have to wait and see if Cedric Alexander joins AEW and reunites with The Hurt Syndicate.

