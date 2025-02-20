Triple H breaking up popular WWE faction labeled "stupidest thing ever" by veteran; believes current AEW champions didn't "reach their full potential"

Many legends and veterans laud Triple H for his incredible booking skills. However, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards believes that WWE's Chief Content Officer made a big mistake when he disbanded The Hurt Business in 2022.

Ad

The Hurt Business was a faction in WWE that consisted of MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and Cedric Alexander. Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP are currently a part of Tony Khan's promotion, where The All Mighty and The Gold Standard are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. The trio revived the stable last year, renaming it The Hurt Syndicate.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, Stevie Richards stated he believes Triple H broke up The Hurt Business way before the members could reach their full potential, claiming it "was the stupidest thing ever!"

Ad

Trending

"Cedric's underrated. When they [WWE and Triple H] put him in The Hurt Business, there's probably some people going, 'Well, he's just a guy there to do jobs, or he's just a guy,' and he probably was there to bump around and do whatever. But he stood out on his own and when they came in as a group they were stars, and that's why the first time that they decided to cut that short, that was the stupidest thing ever!" he said.

Ad

He continued:

"That was probably the most overact that they had from guys that in the past Shelton, Cedric, and then you talk about Bobby Lashley and MVP didn't really truly reach their full potential, but now it felt like they all together were going to rise up as singles and as the group act, and then they just cut it short; it was so stupid!" [From 9:30 to 10:18]

Ad

Ad

Former member of Triple H's roster Cedric Alexander might be heading to AEW

All the former Hurt Business members except Cedric Alexander are currently in AEW. They've found their calling and have established a strong foothold in the company. Given this, fans believe it is merely a matter of time before Alexander also finds his way to Tony Khan's company.

Ad

A few days ago, WWE released a few stars from its roster. Alexander was one of them. Shortly after his release, he was seen training with AEW and ROH star Bishop Kaun.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE 24/7 Champion joins AEW in the coming days.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit The Stevie Richards Show podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE