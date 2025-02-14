  • home icon
Former WWE star Cedric Alexander spotted training with major AEW/ROH name amid rampant speculation about impending debut

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Feb 14, 2025 14:51 GMT
A former WWE star was seen training with a AEW/ROH star.
Cedric Alexander is a former WWE 24/7 Champion [Image via: AEW's and WWE's Facebook handles]

A few days back, WWE released many of their roster members. These names include Paul Ellering, Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar), Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows), Blair Davenport, and more.

One of the most popular wrestlers who was recently released by the Stamford-based promotion was Cedric Alexander. The 35-year-old signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016. He is a three-time 24/7 Champion, a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and a former RAW Tag Team Champion (with Shelton Benjamin). He was also a member of The Hurt Business, the faction that is now known as The Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling.

Interestingly, a few hours ago, WWE star Natalya posted a clip on her Instagram story, where the former 24/7 Champion was seen training with AEW/ROH star, Bishop Kaun.

also-read-trending Trending
Cedric Alexander and Bishop Kaun training together.
Cedric Alexander and Bishop Kaun training together. [Image via: Natalya's Instagram story]

There are heavy speculations that Cedric is AEW-bound and might debut sooner rather than later. These rumors have only gotten stronger because of the above-mentioned clip.

Swerve Strickland wanted WWE to push Cedric Alexander

AEW star Swerve Strickland and Cedric Alexander are reportedly close friends. In a 2024 appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, the 34-year-old acknowledged his friend's talent. Furthermore, he wished for the Stamford-based company to make better use of the former Hurt Syndicate member.

"You never get that until you push them and get that open time. I think he needs that. They just re-signed him for another three years. You invest in him. You show that investment in him. I want to see more investment in him. There are a lot of people that can learn from him and there is a lot that the fanbase can learn from watching him. I still want it for him so bad. That’s a brother and a name I don’t throw out too often, but Cedric, for sure," said The New Flavor. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]
Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion. He has also held the AEW Tag Team title once.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
