Mogul Embassy member spotted with two WWE Superstars in training

A member of the Mogul Embassy was recently spotted training with WWE Superstars at the Dungeon. The member in question is Bishop Kaun.

Mogul Embassy is led by former WWE star, Swerve Strickland and his manager, Prince Nana. The group also consists of Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Kaun. The duo of Liona and Kaun operate as the primary tag team of the faction.

Taking to her Instagram story, Natalya shared videos of Kaun training alongside Ashante Adonis and B-Fab. Interestingly enough, Adonis and B-Fab are members of Hit Row, a faction that also consisted of Swerve when he was signed to WWE.

Check out screengrabs of Kaun training with Adonis and B-Fab:

Mogul Embassy leader Swerve Strickland named Rey Mysterio as one of his idols

In 2022, Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. One of the legends of the professional wrestling industry, Mysterio is the idol of numerous top wrestlers, including Swerve Strickland.

Speaking in an interview with The State of Florida Sports podcast, the former WWE star stated that idolized Mysterio and was also a fan of Shawn Michaels. Strickland said:

"The first wrestler I idolized was Rey Mysterio. I was a fan of Shawn Michaels, but Rey Mysterio was the one I idolized. I really became a fan of Edge and Adam Copeland. That was my guy. I still have his book in my bookcase. I have his DVD. I've studied them meticulously. It's remarkable that I get to call him a friend of mine and a mentor."

Strickland is currently feuding with Hangman "Adam" Page, whom he recently defeated in a Texas Death Match. The 33-year-old superstar is also gunning for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, recently won by Samoa Joe.

