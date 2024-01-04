Many wrestlers currently on the AEW roster grew up watching WWE legends, including Swerve Strickland. The Mogul Embassy member recently revealed that he idolized Rey Mysterio growing up.

Mysterio is among the most prominent names in WWE and a Hall of Famer. He has had multiple stints in the company, winning several titles and feuding with top names. The legendary luchador is currently signed to SmackDown but is sidelined from in-ring action due to an injury.

On The State of Florida Sports podcast, Strickland said he was a fan of Hall of Famers like Shawn Michaels and Adam Copeland (fka Edge). However, Mysterio was the first wrestler the former AEW World Tag Team Champion idolized:

"The first wrestler I idolized was Rey Mysterio. I was a fan of Shawn Michaels, but Rey Mysterio was the one I idolized. I really became a fan of Edge and Adam Copeland. That was my guy. I still have his book in my bookcase. I have his DVD. I've studied them meticulously. It's remarkable that I get to call him a friend of mine and a mentor," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Swerve Strickland and Daniel Garcia were part of a botched sequence on AEW Dynamite

Swerve Strickland is one of the most popular members in AEW today and a heavy favorite to become a future world champion.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, the former WWE star took on Daniel Garcia in singles competition. At one point during the bout, they were battling on the top of the commentator desk. Both wrestlers fell from the table during one of the intense spots, resulting in a botch.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Swerve Strickland and Daniel Garcia. Both stars are expected to have a prominent role on AEW TV in the coming months.

