"He has become a Beast and will be world champion in 2024" - Dustin Rhodes makes bold prediction about AEW star

Dustin Rhodes is among the most influential wrestlers in AEW and has had an incredible in-ring career. He recently shared his thoughts on his latest match against Swerve Strickland.

The Natural took on Swerve Strickland in a one-on-one match at AEW Worlds End 2023. Strickland was scheduled to take on Keith Lee at the pay-per-view, but The Limitless One was not cleared to compete due to an injury.

On Twitter, Rhodes highlighted his history with the Mogul Embassy member and predicted that the latter would become a world champion in 2024:

"As much as I don't like @swerveconfident as a person, since our first match in Texas to last night...... he has become a Beast and will be world champion in 2024. #RespectYourGame, but you're still a pr**k," he tweeted.

Dustin Rhodes had something to say about Strickland

Dustin Rhodes comes from a family of iconic pro wrestlers. The Natural's brother, Cody Rhodes, is currently a top star in WWE. Many want the two to reunite before Dustin eventually hangs up his boots. Meanwhile, Strickland is going from strength to strength in All Elite Wrestling and is expected to win the world championship soon.

AEW's Swerve Strickland reacts to Prince Nana's dance routine

Fans worldwide love the one-time AEW World Tag Team Champion's entrance. Strickland is often accompanied to the ring by Prince Nana, who is popular for his dance moves.

Some viewers recently claimed that Nana was overshadowing Strickland, to which he had a simple response.

"It's very unique to us, and some people are like, 'Oh, Nana is overshadowing you.' No, he's not. Even if he is, I don't care. He's not wrestling. I'm wrestling. I'm supposed to give a different feel than he is. He's supposed to give a different feel than I do. Half the time, I don't even see what the hell he did. I'll just be walking, and I'm in my zone, in my zen, because that's the dichotomy of us," he said on the Grapsody podcast. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Strickland joins the long list of wrestlers who were with WWE but gained prominence after jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see what's next for the star.

