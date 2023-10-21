Swerve Strickland reacts to claim that Prince Nana is "overshadowing" him in AEW

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana are a class apart. The team is red-hot in AEW and has stood in its stead even when it is feuding with some of the best in the business.

What has caught the audience's attention is Prince Nana's dance for Strickland's entrance, which only adds a lot more charisma to the team. However, there is a discussion about whether Prince Nana is taking something away from the glare of glory on Strickland - in other words, is Prince Nana overshadowing him? Recently, on the podcast Graspology, Strickland called it all 'very unique to them.'

"It's very unique to us and some people are like, 'Oh, Nana is overshadowing you.' No, he's not. Even if he is, I don't care. He's not wrestling. I'm wrestling. I'm supposed to give a different feel than he is. He's supposed to give a different feel than I do. Half the time, I don't even see what the hell he did. I'll just be walking and I'm in my zone, in my zen because that's the dichotomy of us," he said. (H/T wrestlinginc.com)

The dance by Prince Nana has a unique dance step, which has all it needs to become a meme-worthy video any time now.

Swerve Strickland remembers his WWE firing

Swerve Strickland earlier performed in 205 Live and then NXT, and was even sent to SmackDown before being released due to budget cuts. Strickland made his debut in AEW and won against Nick Wayne. After the win, a post on social media asked whether anyone remembered Strickland's sacking from WWE, and SW3RVE responded in the positive. Interestingly, even Prince Nana once had a match in WWE, which was essentially a squash match. It's great to see both Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana finding their stride in AEW.

