[WATCH] AEW's Prince Nana's WWE match against a 6-time champion from 2001 will blow your mind! 

A professional wrestler who is red-hot in AEW and was involved in a feud with the best athletes on the roster was once in the mid-card of WWE. This also means that he was in what could only be described as a 'squash match.'

The wrestler in question is none other than Prince Nana, who, surprisingly, wrestled under the same name in WWE back in 2001, that is more than two decades ago. He was once involved in a match with the legendary Steve Blackman, nicknamed 'The Lethal Weapon.'

Steve Blackman was an integral part of WWE programming back in the Attitude Era and was the six-time World Hardcore Champion. He was active in WWE from 1997 to 2002 but made his WWF debut back in the late eighties.

The match has the future Mogul Embassy manager going through some stiff shots at the hands of Blackman and having a funnier spot for himself somewhere near the end.

A win for Nana in this match does not seem to be something plausible, even from the first frame to the end. There is very little known about Nana's stint in WWE. Blackman, on the other hand, also did not really show off his true potential in WWE and was mostly a mid-carder, but several analysts are of the opinion that Blackman could have achieved greater heights in the wrestling promotion.

Subsequent to this, Prince Nana joins the long list of professional wrestlers who made their debut in the Stamford-based company and went on to display their true potential in AEW.

Prince Nana has signed a multi-year deal with AEW

Prince Nana, one of the members of the Mogul Embassy, has signed a multi-year deal with AEW. Following the signing, he became one of the few who have, and that includes the likes of Kenny Omega and a few others. Nana is in a fan-favorite feud at the moment, where he is squared up against the likes of Sting, Darby Allin, and others. Nana is currently in the role of a manager of the Mogul Embassy.

