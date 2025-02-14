Swerve Strickland shares cryptic post after brutal Ricochet attack outside AEW

One of AEW's most captivating ongoing rivalries is the feud between former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Ricochet. Earlier this month, they locked horns on Dynamite, where the Human Highlight Reel was victorious.

After Ricochet's victory, he snatched the Embassy robe from Strickland's manager, Prince Nana. Eventually, he walked out of the arena wearing it. This feud is far from over because, a few days back, the two men unexpectedly came face to face at an event organized by the promotion, DEFY Wrestling.

The New Flavor got the better of this exchange as he managed to hit the former WWE Intercontinental Champion with a House Call. It remains to be seen how this tension-filled feud ends. Meanwhile, Stickland recently uploaded a cryptic picture of himself and Ricochet from the above-mentioned DEFY show, making it clear that he is not done with the former WWE star.

Swerve Strickland on how people perceive sports and professional wrestling

Swerve Strickland was recently interviewed by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. During this conversation, he opened up on the perception people have about sports and professional wrestling.

"I think America and people who view and watch any sport is all based on match ups. Whoever's in the right or the wrong, they want to see two dueling quarterbacks go at it head to head and they will go back and forth with chanting. That's war. Both men are wrong and both men are right and that's truly what war is. But you're gonna side with either the hometown guy or the guy who does the things that you like. You're gonna decide you're gonna take your picks," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Swerve Strickland joined All Elite Wrestling from WWE in 2022. He held the AEW World Championship for more than 120 days in 2024. He is also a former AEW World Tag Team Champion.

