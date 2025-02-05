Top AEW personality says he is not ruling out major in-ring return

Every AEW personality has something unique to offer. The company has emerged as one of WWE's top competitors, resulting in a rivalry that hasn't existed in the industry for a long time.

One of All Elite Wrestling's most popular names is the 45-year-old Prince Nana. He is the manager of former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Nana and Strickland's partnership is one of the best things in the promotion right now. The duo is currently involved in a rivalry with former WWE star Ricochet.

Although Prince Nana has been predominantly working as a manager for almost a year, once upon a time, he was an active in-ring competitor. In a recent appearance on K&S WrestleFest, the Ghanaian star opened up on several aspects of his career. Interestingly, he believed his in-ring career was not over yet.

Trending

"They’re not. But you know, I leave it for the people trying to get into the business now,” said Nana. [H/T: PW Mania]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

AEW's Prince Nana had many opportunities to sign with WWE

In a 2023 appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Prince Nana revealed that he had numerous opportunities to sign with WWE. However, he simply failed to obtain a job in the Stamford-based promotion. Nevertheless, he is more than happy in All Elite Wrestling.

"I also had tryouts with the company where they brought me in to try out as a manager, and they know me pretty well. I don't know exactly why I never ended up getting a job there particularly, but I'm a believer in 'everything happens for a reason' ... I wouldn't want to be anywhere else other than AEW," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Nana is best known for his appearances in Ring of Honor, where he was a member of the infamous faction, The Embassy. Additionally, he has won various titles, such as the ECWA Heavyweight Championship, the CSWF Tag Team Championship, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback