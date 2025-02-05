Major star confirms he will never return to WWE

A top star's run in WWE may be over forever if his latest comments are to be believed. The talent in question is IShowSpeed.

The YouTube sensation suddenly became a part of this year's 30-man Royal Rumble match after Carmelo Hayes took out Akira Tozawa. IShowSpeed entered the bout at #8 and even worked with Bron Breakker to eliminate Otis.

However, the 20-year-old star's outing was cut short after Breakker connected with a thunderous Spear and tossed him over the ropes. Otis caught IShowSpeed but threw the latter over the announce table, causing his elimination.

The popular streamer was in bad shape after the Royal Rumble match and even took to X (fka Twitter) to share a heartbreaking update. During his latest YouTube stream, one fan asked IShowSpeed about WWE, and he clearly stated that he would never return to the sports entertainment juggernaut again.

"I'm never going back to WWE bro. Real sh*t," said IShowSpeed. [1:32:49 - 1:32:52]

IShowSpeed calls out Roman Reigns and top WWE Superstars for Royal Rumble 2026

While things didn't go as planned for IShowSpeed at Royal Rumble 2025, the YouTuber already has an eye on next year's multi-man extravaganza.

The 20-year-old star surprisingly called out Roman Reigns, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, and Mark Henry, vowing to train harder and make an impact at Royal Rumble 2026.

"If I had more time, I don't know why they keep doing this to me, but if I had more time, I promise you I could do way more than y'all think I would. Next Royal Rumble, I'm calling out everybody! Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, Rey Mysterio, Dom, it don't matter who you are... just wait till I start training out there. You know what I'm saying? Don't worry, it ain't a joke out there. It's not a joke!"

It remains to be seen if Triple H brings back IShowSpeed to the Stamford-based promotion somewhere down the line.

