Top name says he's done with WWE after Triple H chose him during Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble took things too far for one top name who has decided that he’s done with the company after Triple H chose him. He bid goodbye after taking a very hard bump.

Streamer iShowSpeed was one of the names present backstage at the Royal Rumble. As Akira Tozawa was walking out for his entrance, Carmelo Hayes attacked him. Hayes was still upset about his elimination. Tozawa had to be replaced, and Triple H chose his replacement. He pushed iShowSpeed out, saying that he was the entrant.

Speed was unsure what was happening but ran out to the ring soon after and even helped to eliminate Otis from the Rumble. He was then hit by a spear from Bron Breakker that broke him in half. He was eliminated shortly after.

The star was so hurt by the spear that he could hardly breathe and limped back. He also had a nasty scrape and bruise on his leg. Now, the star has talked about what’s next for him after the bump and tweeted that he was done with WWE.

“No more WWE.”

With the star now down, it remains to be seen if he’ll be seen in an arena again. Given Logan Paul’s involvement and his known friendship with the streamer, the upcoming months should reveal if Speed will return to WWE and whether Triple H can convince him to enter a ring again.

