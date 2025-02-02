  • home icon
  • BREAKING: Triple H forced to put IShowSpeed in the Royal Rumble match in the last second after 39-year-old star gets taken out

BREAKING: Triple H forced to put IShowSpeed in the Royal Rumble match in the last second after 39-year-old star gets taken out

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 02, 2025 02:44 GMT
An insane moment! (Pic Courtesy: SonyLiv)
A 39-year-old WWE star was making his way to the ring for the Royal Rumble match when he was taken out. This led to Triple H directly putting IShowSpeed in the match at the last second.

A frustrated Carmelo Hayes was exiting the Royal Rumble match after getting eliminated. Just as he was leaving, the 39-year-old star, Akira Tozawa, made his entrance. A furious Hayes attacked him with a strike from behind, which led to Adam Pearce coming out and taking Tozawa to the back for medical assistance.

In gorilla position, Triple H was left scrambling for a replacement. Popular streamer IShowSpeed was there and The Game forced him to enter the Rumble match as a replacement.

It was a surreal moment for the young streamer, who even became honorary Mayor of Lima, Peru only a few days ago for an hour. In terms of his Rumble performance, Speed managed to eliminate Otis alongside Bron Breakker.

He was speared by Breakker and then thrown over before being caught by Otis. Instead of helping him, Otis flung him over the announce table with a fallaway slam, and Speed was eliminated as a result.

Speed keeps on getting things off his bucket list. This time, it was courtesy of Triple H getting desperate.

Edited by Arsh Das
