Ricochet breaks silence after Samantha Irvin breaks the internet again

Ricochet and Samantha Irvin are one of the most adored couples in the wrestling world. The current AEW star dropped some comments after his fiance broke the internet with her new venture.

Samantha Irvin was one of the most popular WWE ring announcers of all time. She was highly regarded for the energy and dynamic personality she brought to the role, unlike any of her predecessors.

At the peak of her career, Irvin parted ways with WWE in October 2024, which was a major shocker to many fans. Since then, she has been pursuing outside projects and taking a deep interest in elevating his music career further. Moreover, Irvin is known for breaking the internet with her social media posts. She even candidly responds to netizens who throw negative remarks at her which often receives a lot of attention.

On February 14th, Samantha Irvin broke the internet again by dropping her first single song, titled 'Make Me,' which garnered major attention from her fanbase. This led to Irvin's fiance Ricochet expressing his excitement at her accomplishment via his Instagram stories.

"Proud of you baby @samanthathebomb," wrote The One and Only.

The former WWE star's message for Samantha Irvin upon the release of her first single song (Image credits: Instagram)

Ricochet picked up a huge win on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite

While Samantha Irvin continues to focus on her music career, Ricochet is emerging as a top attraction on AEW television. For weeks, he was engaged in a heated rivalry with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. The One and Only even attacked Strickland with a pair of scissors.

On the February 5th edition of Dynamite, the duo squared off in a singles bout. The match was a stellar showdown and ended with Ricochet picking up the win via some underhanded tactics.

The former WWE United States Champion gloated about his victory on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite backstage, launching a verbal tirade on the fans. Furthermore, he claimed that he was done with Swerve Strickland and was moving on to bigger things.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the star and if he could possibly win a championship as part of his 'bigger and better things' plan.

