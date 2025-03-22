MVP teases The Hurt Syndicate's blockbuster alliance with 315 lb AEW star's faction 

MVP has commended a top AEW name and given him some friendly advice. He mentioned how, within the company's landscape, it would be in their best interest to side with the Hurt Syndicate instead of going against them.

Despite not having a great list of accolades in AEW yet, Shane Taylor has proven that he has what it takes to lead a faction to success. On his own, he is a powerhouse, but he has now expanded his promotion as he has Lee Moriarty and the Infantry by his side. They are now in possession of one title as Moriarty is the ROH Pure Champion.

During his recent appearance alongside Shelton Benjamin on the F Y'all Podcast with C.T. Fletcher, MVP acknowledged Taylor and how he had great respect for him. He also offered him a chance to stay on the good side of the Hurt Syndicate instead of going against them.

"Shane [Taylor] is a wonderful little brother, man. He's a wonderful little brother, you know? He's got that exuberance, you know? And we love that, we love that, you know! We love that, I got nothing but respect for Shane. So, and as a matter of fact, hey, you know what? There's a time and a place for everything, but I would say it would behoove him and his promotion to align themselves with us. Don't stand against us." (H/T WrestlingInc.)

MVP recently offered his business card to MJF

MVP recently expressed his interest in working with another major AEW star, confronting them face to face and handing them his business card.

During last week's edition of Dynamite, it was revealed that the former WWE veteran and MJF were close friends. They shared a history after working with one another a few years ago.

The former WWE star offered Friedman his business card and a chance to work with the Hurt Syndicate and rise once more to the top. It seemed as if the Salt of the Earth was uninterested, but he eventually considered this when he was reminded of how far he had fallen since his run as the world champion.

MJF revealed a few days ago that he would give his answer regarding a partnership with MVP next week. This decision could change the landscape of AEW as we know it.

