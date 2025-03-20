AEW Dynamite brings up former champion who has been away from wrestling

A former AEW champion was referenced tonight on Dynamite. This came following his indefinite hiatus from the company despite being a major figure on the roster.

Darby Allin is considered a fan favorite for several reasons. Apart from his never-say-die attitude and ability to put his body on the line for wrestling, he is one of the hearts of the company. He has not been seen in competition since December, as he has been pursuing his lifelong goal of climbing Mount Everest.

During a backstage promo on AEW Dynamite, MJF addressed him and several other stars who are in the AEW World Title picture. He mentioned his goal of regaining his title but acknowledged his competition.

MJF first brought up Allin, but he didn't seem fazed, as he had beaten him in the past. The former TNT Champion, for all he cared, could be stuck on a mountain. Friedman then mentioned Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland and spoke about having an advantage over both of them in different areas of his life.

The last name on his list was his current rival, 'Hangman' Adam Page. He claimed that even though he lost to Page, he was still the favorite.

MJF then hinted at accepting The Hurt Syndicate's offer despite his reservations about partnerships. He mentioned having an answer for MVP and his group next week.

