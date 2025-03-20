  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite brings up former champion who has been away from wrestling

AEW Dynamite brings up former champion who has been away from wrestling

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 20, 2025 01:31 GMT
AEW Dynamite is the weekly Wednesday show of the promotion [photo: AEW Official Website]
AEW Dynamite is the weekly Wednesday show of the promotion [photo: AEW Official Website]

A former AEW champion was referenced tonight on Dynamite. This came following his indefinite hiatus from the company despite being a major figure on the roster.

Ad

Darby Allin is considered a fan favorite for several reasons. Apart from his never-say-die attitude and ability to put his body on the line for wrestling, he is one of the hearts of the company. He has not been seen in competition since December, as he has been pursuing his lifelong goal of climbing Mount Everest.

During a backstage promo on AEW Dynamite, MJF addressed him and several other stars who are in the AEW World Title picture. He mentioned his goal of regaining his title but acknowledged his competition.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

MJF first brought up Allin, but he didn't seem fazed, as he had beaten him in the past. The former TNT Champion, for all he cared, could be stuck on a mountain. Friedman then mentioned Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland and spoke about having an advantage over both of them in different areas of his life.

Ad

The last name on his list was his current rival, 'Hangman' Adam Page. He claimed that even though he lost to Page, he was still the favorite.

MJF then hinted at accepting The Hurt Syndicate's offer despite his reservations about partnerships. He mentioned having an answer for MVP and his group next week.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी