36-year-old star must sign with AEW and join Blackpool Combat Club amidst rumors of WWE exit

A top WWE star must become a part of the Blackpool Combat Club after signing with AEW following a potential departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

The Blackpool Combat Club is undoubtedly one of the best factions currently in the world of professional wrestling. The group has been wreaking havoc on AEW TV, especially since their heel turn earlier this year. With amazing members such as Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castangoli, and Wheeler Yuta, the group continues to thrive.

However, it can't be denied that something is still missing in the faction. The non-inclusion of a female wrestler in the faction is a debatable topic. One such female athlete who could fit into the group like a glove is none other than the Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey.

While Rousey is still signed with WWE as of now, there are rumors of her leaving the company after her current contract expires. Moreover, if Ronda decides to continue her professional wrestling career, AEW would be a perfect place to be. Her inclusion would surely provide depth to the company's women's division.

Furthermore, the former UFC Bantamweight Champion joining the Blackpool Combat Club will be icing on the cake, considering her combat sports background and hard-hitting wrestling style. Moreover, Ronda's insertion will also elevate the group to newer heights.

The Blackpool Combat Club are slated to compete in their second-ever AEW Blood and Guts match

The ongoing feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite is one of the most brutal and bloodthirsty rivalries in AEW history, and both BCC and The Elite have one victory against each other at Double or Nothing and Forbidden Door PPVs, respectively.

Meanwhile, the brutal feud is set to culminate with the upcoming Blood and Guts match, with members of both groups locked inside with vengeance in their minds.

Nevertheless, this would be the second-ever Blood and Guts match for the BCC after their victory against the JAS last year. Henceforth, it remains to be seen which group emerges victorious at the end of the bloodthirsty feud.

