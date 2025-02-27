4 AEW heel and face turns that could happen soon in 2025

AEW has many interesting stories currently ongoing in 2025, featuring stars showing off their character's face or heel dynamic. Now, there are numerous stars in Tony Khan's promotion who are flourishing in their current character direction, but some of them could do well with a change.

The change could come in the form of a face or heel turn, with some of them showing signs of a rehaul this year. So, we're here to point out a few AEW stars who can turn face or heel in 2025.

#4) Hangman Page can revert to his beloved babyface persona in AEW

Now, we're not going to overlook the fact that Hangman Page has certainly committed atrocious acts to cement his heel status. The biggest of his sins was recently retiring his longtime friend, Christopher Daniels, following a brutal Texas Deathmatch.

However, the Cowboy has shown a few signs of remorse over his actions and one of the biggest hints that a face turn could happen is his current feud against MJF. The two stars have been building to a match for some time now and it looks like it will happen sooner or later.

Considering that Maxwell is one of the biggest heels in AEW, we think that the Wolf of Wrestling is going to bring out the babyface in Page as the two continue their feud.

#3) Adam Cole

Adam Cole has seemingly been suffering from a lack of proper direction within AEW and hasn't been able to quite hit a character beat since his return. It seems that his current babyface persona is running stale with a lot of fans and it would be a waste to see his popularity flounder.

His convoluted storyline with MJF hasn't helped as he turned from heel to face. Now, as he plays out his babyface character with the Undisputed Kingdom, we think he needs a major rehaul and to then be pushed into a major storyline once again in 2025.

#2 and 1) The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)

The Young Bucks have been away from AEW for some time now. They took leave to work from home and avoid the chaotic environment that came with Jon Moxley's Death Riders.

The duo has now recently hinted that the time for a return is not far away and we're hoping once they arrive that it comes with a new narrative. Both Matt and Nick Jackson have been on a heel run within the company for a while now, and even though they play their characters well, we think that they could do well with a change.

A story can be told where they look to turn babyface as they unite their former friends to take on the vicious group members of the Death Riders and protect AEW.

