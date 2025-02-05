The Young Bucks want "one last" match against 48-year-old legend in AEW

AEW EVPs The Young Bucks haven't been on television lately, but they're far from finished in the wrestling ring. The reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions recently revealed they would love to compete against NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson fled AEW after Jon Moxley's World Championship win, citing the dangerous atmosphere The Death Riders were creating. They managed to win the IWGP Tag Titles at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, but while Kenny Omega has returned to All Elite Wrestling, The Young Bucks have not.

However, that could change soon. In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, Matt Jackson revealed that they'd love to have one last match with Tanahashi before the legend hangs up his boots—even if he chooses Kenny Omega as his tag partner:

"We’re up for anything and everything,” said Matt. “It would be an honor to wrestle Tanahashi one last time. He can pick whomever he wants to team with, even if it’s Kenny. We have a pretty good idea when we’ll report back to work at AEW and if we’re still having to pack those belts every time we travel, we’d be happy to bring them to AEW Dynamite."

Neck then hinted that their careers might be winding down soon, so they don't want to take anything for granted:

"I’d love to do that match," added Nick. “We have had many matches with Tana, but I’d love to get in there at least one more time before he calls it a career. Same goes with Kenny. That’s the thing I think wrestling fans take for granted. We have no clue how many more matches any of us have left in the tank. I try to enjoy every match like it’s my last these days."

The Young Bucks tease AEW return after Wrestle Dynasty 2025

The Young Bucks won a three-way match for the vacant IWGP Tag Team Championship at NJPW's Wrestle Dynasty supershow on January 5. This is their second reign with the titles, although they're also seven-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

Cameras caught up with the Bucks after their victory, and they teased their return to AEW television:

"Speaking of being EVPs, we have been working from home for a very long time. Who knows when we will be back? Maybe soon, maybe we will bring these (IWGP Tag Titles) to Dynamite on MAX," stated The Young Bucks.

AEW has entered a new era, with its weekly shows now simulcasting on MAX. However, The Young Bucks haven't been a part of this new paradigm. Whether they return in the near future—and whether they're still Tag Team Champions at that point—remains to be seen.

