Jon Moxley's Death Riders to get a massive shock after top AEW stars' return? Looking at the chances

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his faction The Death Riders are running amok. They have made the company their personal playground and it doesn't seem like they have any intention to take their foot off the gas pedal. Apart from The Purveyor of Violence Jon Moxley, members of this group consist of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir.

Yuta, Castagnoli, and PAC are the reigning AEW World Trios Champions. They won these titles last year at All In, in a four-way London Ladder match. However, their reign has been underwhelming. Defending the three is a far-fetched scenario for anyone because their championship belts haven't even been seen on TV or PPV in a long time. However, there is a possibility that The Elite and Kenny Omega will end this tyranny.

The Elite currently currently consists of The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry. Interestingly, Kenny Omega is a former member of the faction. He was kicked out in 2024. However, it is not no secret that he shares a strong off-screen friendship with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

To end Moxley and his faction's dictatorship, The Best Bout Machine could rejoin his previous faction, resulting in the formation of The New Elite. He, The Young Bucks, and Kazuchika Okada could then go after the World Trios Titles, win them, and make the belts relevant again.

According to Jon Moxley, The Death Riders' goal is to fix AEW

The Death Riders were recently interviewed by Renee Paquette on AEW's closeup. In it, Jon Moxley revealed that his faction's goal is to not destroy the company but to fix it:

"We're not here to kill AEW. We're not here to destroy AEW. No, it's quite the opposite. We're here to fix AEW. We're here to bring out the best in every single person that we step in the ring with." he said.

Jon Moxley was previously signed to the WWE, where he performed under the ring name, Dean Ambrose.

