The Young Bucks issued major challenge; 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion is involved

A major star issued a challenge to the Young Bucks. This challenge also involved a former WWE champion.

Nic Nemeth worked for WWE for well over a decade under the ring name Dolph Ziggler. During his time there, he accomplished almost everything possible. However, Nemeth's brother Ryan Nemeth worked for AEW during the company's initial years. He was also part of The Young Bucks' YouTube show Being The Elite.

Now, both Ryan and Nic Nemeth are wrestling together in TNA Wrestling. They even recently competed for the NXT Tag Team Title against Fraxiom. It looks like Ryan is interested in competing against legendary brother tag teams.

During a recent conversation with Bodyslam, Ryan Nemeth recalled his experience on Being The Elite before speaking about his own YouTube channel. He also stated this was his long-term plan to get a match against The Bucks.

“I loved BTE, Being The Elite, I loved being a part of that. Whether the people who saw my contributions loved or hated it, you know that I loved it, so this is kind of my version of — Well, they’ve kind of whatever reason stopped doing it, I’d like to do our version of that. We’re two brothers, they were two brothers, and this is part of my long-term plan to get the Young Bucks and the Nemeth Brothers to collide and fight each other somewhere on planet earth."

He also noted how they had previously faced the Lucha Brothers and is confident they will face The Hardys at some point. So, now all he needs is The Bucks.

"We got the NXT-TNA partnership going and we also have the secret other full circle which is, we fought the Lucha Brothers, I’m sure we’re going to have a run in with The Hardys, we need the Young Bucks. It’s going to happen, it’s inevitable,” Nemeth said. [H/T Fightful]

The Young Bucks will defend their titles at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka

The Young Bucks have not been seen on AEW TV ever since they lost the AEW World Tag Team Titles to Private Party last year. However, they competed at Wrestle Dynasty and even won the IWGP Tag Team Championship for the second time. While their return to AEW has not been confirmed yet, they are set to compete for NJPW this month.

NJPW recently announced that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson will defend their titles against Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi at New Beginning in Osaka on February 11.

"The IWGP Tag Team Championships are on the line when Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi face The Young Bucks, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson. AEW EVPs the Bucks were victorious in a tumultuous three-way tag team match at Wrestle Dynasty to become the 106th champions, and to win the title for a second time."

It will be interesting to see when The Bucks will make their return to All Elite Wrestling.

