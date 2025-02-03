5-time champion to leave WWE upon contract expiry and join Jon Moxley's faction in AEW? Looking at the chances

All Elite Wrestling's current top faction is The Death Riders. The Jon Moxley-led group consists of reigning World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC, and an enforcer in the form of Marina Shafir.

For the past few months, Moxley and Co. have been terrorizing the company's locker room. Even though this faction is a force to be reckoned with, Tony Khan can make it stronger by adding a new member in the future. The new member could be none other than five-time WWE champion Shayna Baszler. The RAW Superstar is a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Although she signed a new, multi-year deal with the Stamford-based company last year, Baszler will be a perfect addition to The Death Riders if the talented star decides to join Tony Khan's company following the expiration of her contract. Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, Shafir, and Shayna Baszler are known as The Four Horsewomen of MMA. They are all ferocious fighters, and having multiple members of this group under your banner will be an accomplishment for any wrestling promotion.

That said, the angle is speculative.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley addresses his faction's motives

The Death Riders' storyline has been polarizing so far. The heel stable has received criticism for its repetitive booking and monotonous segments. However, Tony Khan is showing no intention to pivot.

In a recent appearance on AEW's Close Up with Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley opened up about his faction's goals. The One True King stated that he and his allies weren't there to destroy the company but to fix it.

"We're not here to kill AEW. We're not here to destroy AEW. No, it's quite the opposite. We're here to fix AEW. We're here to bring out the best in every single person that we step in the ring with. To get rid of what doesn't need to be here. To lay the beautiful foundation for the future,'' Jon Moxley said.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline evolves in the coming weeks.

