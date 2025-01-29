Death Riders member reveals group's agenda after terrorizing AEW roster; Jon Moxley weighs in

A member of The Death Riders has shared his views on the group's motivations as their carnage in AEW continues. The star in question, Claudio Castagnoli, is one-third of the reigning World Trios Champions, and a former member of The Blackpool Combat Club alongside Jon Moxley.

The Swiss Cyborg stunned fans when he betrayed and laid out his long-time friend and BCC stable-mate Bryan Danielson, electing to join forces with Mox, Marina Shafir, and former rival PAC. The group would later witness the inclusion of Wheeler Yuta, who reunited with Claudio after turning on The American Dragon at WrestleDream last year, on the heels of Danielson being dethroned for the AEW World Championship by Moxley.

The Death Riders have since continued to run roughshod over the All Elite roster, with The Purveyor of Violence retaining his title at Full Gear and Worlds End, courtesy of his teammates. Unfortunately, the faction's presentation in recent weeks has been subjected to a lot of criticism, with fans and industry experts questioning the group's repetitive and underwhelming booking, and the vagueness of its members' driving motivations.

Addressing their goals in the Tony Khan-led promotion during an interview on Close-Up with Renee Paquette, Claudio Castagnoli revealed that The Death Riders intended to build an enduring foundation for the future of All Elite Wrestling and to elicit the best performances possible from their opponents.

"We're not here to kill AEW. We're not here to destroy AEW. No, it's quite the opposite. We're here to fix AEW. We're here to bring out the best in every single person that we step in the ring with. To get rid of what doesn't need to be here. To lay the beautiful foundation for the future. Will that take days? No. Will it take weeks? No. It will probably take however long it needs to take. This will be our greatest work and it will last forever," explained Claudio.

Moxley, who was also part of the interview, suggested the audiences place their faith in him and his colleagues.

"Or, maybe, everyone can just stop asking questions. Trust in us, and just enjoy the d**n ride," added Moxley. [H/T - Fightful]

The One True King is currently fending off challengers from all sides, including veteran Hall of Famers and contemporary top names.

Jon Moxley's next opponent may be decided this week on AEW Dynamite

The January 29 edition of Dynamite will present a first-time-ever singles match between Claudio Castagnoli and Jeff Jarrett. The bout stemmed from The Last Outlaw suffering an ambush at the hands of The King of Swing last week, which prompted Jarrett to challenge Claudio to a one-on-one showdown for a shot at Jon Moxley and his AEW World Championship.

It remains to be seen if Double J can earn an opportunity to face The King of All Elite Wrestling by defeating Castagnoli this Wednesday.

