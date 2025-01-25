Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey shares rare personal update 

Ronda Rousey had a dominant run in the WWE, capturing multiple titles before her eventual exit in 2023. Recently, she shared a rare personal update following the birth of her second child.

In 2023, Ronda Rousey had her final match for WWE when she faced Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at the Biggest Party of The Summer in Michigan. She put her friend over in a huge fashion as Baszler got Rousey to pass out in one of her holds for the win over The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Recently, Ronda Rousey welcomed her second child, and the wrestling world congratulated the multi-time WWE Women's Champion on the auspicious occasion. Today, she shared a rare personal update on her Instagram account.

Trending

In her recent post, she reflected on her journey as a mother and shared a rare image after her first pregnancy. In the same post, she stated that she could hopefully get clearance to train again in a few weeks after she delivered her second child.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

"Baby Pā’ū (pronounced “Pah-ooh”) is here and healthy, hopefully I get cleared to train again in a few weeks," Rousey wrote.

Ronda Rousey explains why she won't return to WWE for another run

Ronda Rousey had two runs with WWE, where she captured titles under both regimes before her exit. The critics and audience loved the star's first run. However, the same cannot be said about The Baddest Woman on the Planet's second run, which disappointed many, including the star.

In an interview on WrestleZone, she explained why she cannot return to WWE for another run as a full-time performer. The multi-time Women's Champion had a negative experience while working under Vince McMahon's regime and didn't enjoy her time in the promotion as a performer.

"I mean my last run just with Vince [McMahon] and Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis was such a negative experience. I know most of them are gone [except Prichard] [...] I'm not overly excited to come back like I was the last time [2022]. Even though I had so many matches that I very much enjoyed and had a great time when I look back on it. I don't really think of the joy I had in those matches and those live shows," Rousey said.

It'll be interesting to see if the former UFC star decides to wrestle elsewhere once she gets her clearance to resume training.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback