4 AEW stars who became fathers in 2021 and 1 expecting a child - 2 time TNT Champion, former AEW Champion

AEW stars put their bodies on the line for us fans every week. While the women carry the babies and have to take time off, men often keep wrestling. Because of this, unless the proud fathers announce the births of their children, fans might not know their favorite wrestlers are fathers.

2021 might have been a difficult year for most. But even through the worst of it, some wrestlers have been blessed to become fathers. While it might be too soon to begin speculating when we'll get second generation wrestlers, we'll go over the AEW stars who became fathers this year.

5. AEW VP, Cody Rhodes became a father this year.

Amongst all the boos and uncertainties about whether Cody Rhodes would turn heel or not, Rhodes has enjoyed becoming a father this year. Cody and Brandi's daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels, was born this year on the 18th of June.

While Rhodes and Brandi have not shared much about their time with their daughter, Brandi has posted quite a few pictures of her. Liberty might just make an appearance next season in Rhodes to the Top, and we can see the couple together with their newborn.

Fatherhood is important to a man like Cody Rhodes, being the son of the late-great Dusty Rhodes. Much of the fear he displayed in Rhodes to the Top could be from trying to be as great a father as his own father was. Becoming a father is a daunting step, and hopefully Rhodes has all the support he needs.

In the wrestling world, we'll be seeing Rhodes face Sammy Guevara for the TNT title. Could this be the heel turn fans have been asking for? Cody Rhodes might just become the first two-time AEW TNT Champion.

