4 AEW stars who are bound to fail if they ever join WWE

In February 2022, Cody Rhodes left AEW. As a former EVP of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Rhodes left many fans stunned by parting ways with the company he helped create.

The American Nightmare's departure started an interesting trend in the wrestling business. Earlier, talent migration was only one way: from WWE to AEW.

Once the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion left, other top AEW stars, such as Jade Cargill, Ethan Page, Andrade, and Penta, followed his lead and signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

Almost every talent previously contracted with the Tony Khan-led company has received good treatment since they arrived at World Wrestling Entertainment. The skillsets of names like Ethan Page and Cody Rhodes seem to be a better fit for WWE's current product, which is the reason why they are thriving in their positions.

However, not every AEW star is likely to succeed under the limitations of the Triple H-led regime. Several talents in the Jacksonville-based promotion are accustomed to the flexible environment of All Elite Wrestling, making it unlikely that they will create the same impact elsewhere.

In this article, we will examine four AEW stars who would be bound to fail if they were to enter the WWE.

#4. Darby Allin might not be able to carve out his niche in WWE

Darby Allin is known for his fearlessness. The former TNT Champion has never backed down from putting his body on the line for the fans' entertainment.

The daredevil star brings an element of passion every time he performs in the squared circle. The 32-year-old star has been involved in countless life-threatening spots in All Elite Wrestling. Despite receiving huge criticism for his dangerous spots, Darby Allin's loyalty towards AEW compels him to continue on the same path.

However, the protege of Sting, might not be able to create a similar bond with the World Wrestling Entertainment audience. It would be difficult for Allin to adapt to the WWE style of in-ring wrestling.

The Stamford-based promotion strictly prohibits wrestlers from performing any kind of high-risk maneuvers. Allin's in-ring style will not be the only thing that would be toned down in WWE.

The promos in the Triple H-led regime are scripted to a great extent. While The Invisible Man is excellent on the mic, his fiery promos seem to be far more suited to AEW than WWE.

The main event scene in WWE has become crowded in recent years, making it unlikely for Darby Allin to reach the same level in the Titanland. The daredevil star would prefer to continue working for the Tony Khan-led company, where he gets the deserved appreciation for his talent.

#3. Eddie Kingston's character might not work within the boundaries of WWE

Eddie Kingston is among the most beloved stars on the AEW roster. Tony Khan has acknowledged The Mad King as a valuable asset to the promotion on multiple occasions. Kingston is a versatile performer who is as good a babyface as he is a heel.

However, the former AEW Continental Champion might not receive the same love under the Triple H-led regime. The veteran is renowned for his over-the-top promos, which often include swear words. The impactful monologues compliment Eddie Kingston's onscreen character, enabling him to grab the attention of the audience.

The Last of a Dying Breed might not be able to bring the same level of intensity in WWE, where promos are rarely unscripted. Kingston's in-ring skills will likely not be enough for him to constantly generate a response from the WWE crowd.

The Mad King's rise in All Elite Wrestling is largely due to the realism of his character work. The audience can relate to Kingston's grounded character, who often lets his emotions get the better of him.

In the Stamford-based promotion, the former ROH World Champion might not be able to have a similar depth of character. The veteran might struggle to consistently get TV time every week, making it difficult for him to recreate the success he got in All Elite Wrestling.

At the age of 43, Eddie Kingston might not be the priority for the WWE's higher pps. The company would prefer to invest in the next generation of stars, instead of building up The Mad King for a top spot.

#2. The Young Bucks would not be as dominant in WWE as they are in AEW

Aside from being the face of AEW's Tag Team division, The Young Bucks are also the EVPs in the Jacksonville-based promotion. A huge part of AEW's programming revolves around the Elite trio of Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson.

The reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions might not receive a consistent push if they ever went to WWE. While the Stamford-based promotion has a plethora of great duos, the tag team division is rarely the focal point of the company's weekly storytelling.

If the Bucks signed with the Triple H-led regime, they would be in danger of being overlooked. The athletic duo would not be able to influence the main event storylines as they do in All Elite Wrestling.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions are unlikely to have any creative control in WWE. Under such limitations, it would be difficult for a tag team of The Bucks' caliber to deliver its best.

Considering the number of shots they have taken at their rivals over the years, The Young Bucks's potential deal with WWE sounds like a bad decision.

#1. Powerhouse Hobbs might struggle in the current era of WWE

Powerhouse Hobbs is one of the most popular homegrown talents in All Elite Wrestling. Since returning to the company in November 2024, The Monster has witnessed a sharp rise in his fanbase.

A few years ago, Hobbs would have been a perfect fit for the WWE. The Stamford-based promotion did not have many stars like the 6ft 1 in behemoth, who strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents with his intimidating presence.

In 2025, Powerhouse Hobbs is no longer a dream signing for the Triple H-led regime. The last few months have witnessed a sharp rise in the number of super heavyweights on WWE's main roster.

Bronson Reed, Jacob Fatu, and Bron Breakker are already being pushed as WWE's resident monsters, so there is no spot left to fill for the Powerhouse. While he certainly would have been a hot prospect a few years ago, Hobbs' chances of success in the Titanland have gone down rapidly.

