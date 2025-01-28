4 AEW stars who deserved to win the WWE Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting times for wrestling as a whole. The season has come back as the company is set to present the 2025 edition of the Royal Rumble from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana, Indianapolis, on February 1.

Over the years, fans have witnessed multiple Rumble winners who have taken their careers to the next level with that monumental win. However, some top names from rival promotion, AEW, also deserved to win the 30-person over-the-top-rope matches during their time in the company.

These select few superstars were top names in WWE and had impressive performances in Royal Rumble matches as well. But they never tasted the bright lights of victory inside a Rumble showdown. Here are those four AEW stars who should have won a Royal Rumble during their tenure in WWE.

#4. Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley rose to prominence under the ring name 'Dean Ambrose' as part of The Shield in WWE. After the stable split, Moxley went on to become a successful singles star in his own right. Moreover, he won multiple championships and accolades in the process.

However, a Royal Rumble was always omitted from his resume during the WWE run. The only time Jon Moxley came close to winning the Rumble was in 2016 when he was the runner-up and was last tossed over the top rope by Triple H, who became the new WWE Champion.

#3. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley was perceived to be one of the most dominant in-ring athletes in WWE. His amazing physical stature and in-ring acumen made him a force to be reckoned with. Moreover, The All Mighty achieved tremendous success in WWE and continues to do so in AEW today.

But the fans never got to see Lashley using that same dominance to win a Royal Rumble match. Moreover, he had competed in only a few Rumble showdowns, but those did not lead to him walking out the winner.

#2. Mercedes Mone

The tradition of a Women's Royal Rumble match in WWE began with Mercedes Mone, the current megastar of AEW. Known then as Sasha Banks, she was the No.1 entrant in the first-ever Rumble match for the women's division.

Not only that, but The CEO was also the first Ironwoman of the match, lasting for over 50 minutes. Her impressive performances in Royal Rumble matches since the first one make her a top candidate who deserved a Rumble win during her WWE tenure.

#1. Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is widely known for his success in the global juggernaut, WWE. Jericho carved out one of the most illustrious resumes in the company, which included multiple titles, a WrestleMania main event, and accolades, including becoming the first-ever Undisputed Champion.

Despite his tremendous success in WWE for close to 20 years, the former AEW World Champion has never tasted victory in a Royal Rumble match. The closest he got to a rumble win was in 2012 when it came down to him and Sheamus. But a devastating Brogue Kick ended it all for Y2J, and he failed to get the win.

