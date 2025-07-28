4 AEW stars who have the potential to become a World Champion

Tony Khan and a group of renowned wrestlers brought a new revolution with AEW in 2019. The company was formed as a direct competitor to WWE, which has been the top promotion since WCW closed its doors in 2001.The company has seen the rise of many talented individuals over the last six years. However, only a select few have been able to claim the richest prize in the Jacksonville-based promotion, the AEW World Championship, such as Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and more.Apart from them, there are still many top-tier talents on the current AEW roster who have the potential to become future world champions in the company.#4. Jay WhiteOne of the biggest names to cross over to AEW from Japan is Jay White. The former leader of The Bullet Club has held the prestigious IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and is an accomplished athlete in the wrestling world.While Switchblade still has that potential, he has been subjected to a lackluster booking in AEW for a long time. Moreover, White has been out of action with a hand injury for a few months now, with rumors of his heel turn incoming. If a change in character does happen, it could begin his path to a future AEW World Title victory, which could be a major milestone for his career.#3. Christian CageChristian Cage was a world champion in WWE, close to 15 years ago. The Patriarch won the World Heavyweight Championship on two separate occasions and knows what it takes to reach that position in a major wrestling company.Furthermore, Cage came close to winning the AEW World Championship at the Revolution 2025 pay-per-view. While it did not happen that time, there is a strong possibility that Christian etches one final World Title win in AEW before riding off into the sunset.#2. Darby AllinDarby Allin is considered among the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling. He has been a champion in the company, having held the TNT and AEW World Tag Team Titles. However, a World Title reign has eluded Allin so far.But in 2025, Allin took his popularity to the next level by climbing to the top of Mount Everest and recently returned to All Elite Wrestling at their premier event, All In: Texas. With the face-painted star clinching an incredible record, it could be the catalyst for Darby Allin to become a future AEW World Champion.#1. Bobby LashleyBobby Lashley's stature and presence speak to world championship material. The All Mighty has won the WWE and ECW titles in the past. However, he has yet to win the AEW World Championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion.While Lashley has tasted gold by winning the World Tag Team Titles with his Hurt Syndicate partner, Shelton Benjamin, he has not even challenged for the World Title. However, there is no doubt about his potential to win it in the future, and it could come as early as next year.