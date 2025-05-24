4 AEW stars Tony Khan has buried

AEW boasts an incredible roster of wrestlers. However, it is not possible for Tony Khan as a booker to put every single star in a prominent spot on television.

Top talent like Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Toni Storm get consistent television time every week. Rising stars like Ricochet, Willow Nightingale, and Kyle Fletcher also get a fair amount of opportunities to showcase their talent.

Unfortunately, not every wrestler is lucky enough to be on the good side of Tony Khan's booking decisions. Over the years, TK has massively underutilized a lot of talents, owing to different reasons.

While some wrestlers fail to get a consistent push, others remain on the sidelines for a long time. A few individuals have not been able to regain their credibility due to some questionable decisions taken by Khan as a booker.

In this article, let's look at four AEW stars Tony Khan has buried.

#4. Deonna Purrazzo could have been a massive success in AEW

Deonna Purrazzo came to AEW with a lot of promise. After dominating the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division for years, The Virtuosa headed to the Jacksonville-based promotion in January 2024.

Aside from a couple of feuds against Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa, Purrazzo has not done anything of substance in the TK-led company. For someone who was once touted to be the next breakout star in All Elite Wrestling, the 30-year-old star has not accomplished anything significant since her move.

Deonna Purrazzo has lost every major feud she has been a part of since joining the promotion. The New Jersey native tried to build intrigue around her character by forming The Vendetta with Taya Valkyrie in late 2024.

Sadly, the group failed to gain any momentum due to a lack of wins. The faction was supposed to get a push with the addition of another member, but the plans were eventually scrapped.

Tony Khan never seemed to have any creative direction for The Virtuosa. Purrazzo could have been a valuable asset to the company if she had been allowed to pick some crucial victories.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star has been absent from AEW television since February 2025. Deonna Purrazzo currently finds herself in ROH, away from the spotlight she would have hoped for in All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Scorpio Sky is yearning to get more opportunities

Scorpio Sky seemed like a star for the future in the initial years of AEW. The Sky God was consistently featured on television in 2019-20 and even got a world title shot against Chris Jericho.

Unfortunately, Sky has continued to fall down the ranks in the Jacksonville-based promotion over the years. The arrival of more recognized and well-established stars caused Scorpio Sky to be moved aside.

The former SCU member last competed on the All Elite Wrestling television in September 2023. Despite being a complete package, the 42-year-old star has not been featured in any prominent storyline by Tony Khan lately.

The former TNT Champion is fit and healthy, as he continues to remain active on the independent circuit. In a recent appearance on the Creating Character podcast, The Sky God expressed his frustrations at not being in the creative scheme of things in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It does not appear like TK has any solid plans to bring back the 42-year-old star. While he continues to make an impact on the independent circuit, it does not seem like Scorpio Sky would reach the next level in the Tony Khan-led company.

#2. Fans had high hopes for Kamille in All Elite Wrestling

Kamille had made a name for herself in NWA before switching over to AEW. The Brickhouse had also garnered interest from WWE, but she decided to join the TK-led company instead.

Kamille was immediately paired with Mercedes Mone upon her arrival in the promotion. It seemed like an indication that Tony Khan had some big plans for the 31-year-old star.

Things soon went downhill for The Brickhouse in AEW. The Team 3D Academy graduate saw her winning streak end at the hands of Kris Statlander in October 2024.

The Brickhouse soon ended her working relationship with The CEO in November 2024, sowing the seeds for a feud between the duo. However, the storyline was dropped abruptly, as Kamille never returned to get her payback on the reigning TBS Champion.

It is unclear why Kamille has been kept off television for the past six months. Rumors of the former NWA star having backstage heat have also circulated, as there has been no mention of Kamille on AEW television in a very long time.

It would not be surprising if The Brickhouse continues to remain off the AEW programming for the foreseeable future. Tony Khan has seemingly moved on from the intimidating star, which is not a good sign.

With the arrival of stars like Megan Bayne and Mina Shirakawa, Kamille may have already been replaced in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#1. Christian Cage's loss at Revolution 2025 derailed his momentum

At All In 2024, Christian Cage secured a guaranteed AEW World Title shot by winning the Casino Gauntlet match. Over the next few months, Cage made several attempts to capitalize on the title shot, only to be thwarted by the reigning champion.

Failing to successfully cash-in his contract so many times made The Fatherly Figure appear as a non-threatening entity. However, fans still hoped Christian Cage would redeem himself by winning the coveted title at some point.

At Revolution 2025, Captain Charisma finally cashed in his contract. The 51-year-old veteran added himself to the Jon Moxley vs. Cope AEW World Title match, only to be choked out by The One True King.

The loss did irreparable damage to the former TNT Champion. After carrying the mid-card division for nearly three years, Cage should have finally got his moment of glory at the California pay-per-view.

Instead, The Patriarch walked out of Revolution 2025 looking witless. To make matters worse, Christian Cage is yet to receive a rematch against Jon Moxley.

In an attempt to solidify Moxley's reign, Tony Khan ended up sacrificing Captain Charisma's main event push. Although he is rumored to reunite with Cope soon, fans would have been a lot happier if Cage had gotten his well-deserved crowning moment at Revolution 2025.

