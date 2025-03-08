4 AEW stars who shouldn't win a major title in 2025

AEW has been home to some great champions over the last few years. That is down to their talent and their hard work. Sometimes, that is also down to their promo skills and how they perform with a microphone.

Ad

From the likes of MJF to Jon Moxley, there have been stars who have been great champions, and in the case of Mox, who is currently the AEW World Champion. However, in the midst of all this, there are a few names that should not win a major title.

Some might say that is harsh. However, with their character development and for the sake of storylines, here is a list of four stars that should not win a major title in 2025.

Ad

Trending

#4. AEW star Adam Cole

Adam Cole is a peculiar case. The former WWE star arrived in AEW with huge expectations. From turning heel at the very beginning to being a babyface, Cole has been through a lot.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

His latest return from injury has fallen flat once again, with the fans not being fully invested in what he brings to the table. That is why Tony Khan should hesitate in making him a major champion this year.

#3. Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes is a legend of wrestling. After making a name for himself in WWE, where he was a star for many years, he moved to AEW. He is currently a double champion in Ring of Honor and delivers on all fronts.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, given his age, he needs to step aside and let the younger generation of wrestlers take charge. He is also a good mentor, so he will happily take on that role.

#2. Max Caster

Max Caster has had a whirlwind the last few months. From being an integral part of The Acclaimed to initiating the split of the faction, he has done it all. On top of that, he has developed a mean streak where he tells people he is the best wrestler in the world.

Ad

Tony Khan could choose not to award him a major title because he has developed a character that is unbearable to the fans and his fellow wrestlers. This would ensure continuity in his character progression.

#1. Britt Baker

Wrestling fans around the world should study Britt Baker's fall. The face of AEW went from being the most popular wrestler on the roster to someone the fans don't care about.

Expand Tweet

However, her return is more likely to be sooner rather than later. Amid reports that she had issues with other stars backstage, Tony Khan could choose not to award her a major title. That would ensure we see a heel Britt Baker soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback