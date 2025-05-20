4 AEW titles that could change hands in 2025

Things are about to pick up in AEW, as the promotion gears up for its next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2025. The event will indicate the storyline beats that will shape the match card for All In 2025.

This year's edition of AEW All In is set to emanate from Globe Life Field in Texas, making it the biggest event All Elite Wrestling has ever produced in the United States. As the Tony Khan-led company continues to build momentum, fans can expect many groundbreaking moments to transpire in the next few months.

Several prominent champions could be close to the end of their respective title reigns, and many top superstars could step up to dethrone the current titleholders.

In this article, let's look at four titles that could change hands in AEW in 2025.

#4. The Hurt Syndicate could lose their tag titles against The Young Bucks

In January 2025, The Hurt Syndicate dethroned Private Party on Dynamite to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. The victory was quite significant for Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, as it cemented them as the most dominant duo in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, the Syndicate may not hold on to the prestigious titles for too much longer. In the past four months, the duo has only defended their championships on four occasions. Tony Khan has not been able to build many credible challengers for Lashley and Benjamin, which has certainly diminished the prestige of the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

In the coming months, The Hurt Syndicate could drop their titles against The Young Bucks. The EVPs made their return to the Jacksonville-based promotion at Dynasty 2025 and have continued to make a huge impact with their actions.

Intending to take over the company again, The Young Bucks could target the Tag Team Titles once more. FTR is another major tag team that could put an end to The Syndicate's reign.

Following MJF's entry into the heel faction, fans could see The Hurt Syndicate shifting its attention towards conquering the Trios division. Tony Khan could take the Tag Team Titles off Lashley and Benjamin soon, so that they can move on to bigger things.

#3. Mercedes Mone could become the AEW Women's World Champion at AEW All In Texas

At Double or Nothing 2025, Mercedes Mone will clash against Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner of the contest will battle Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title at All In Texas.

The CEO currently holds the TBS Championship. If Mone manages to best the Ever-Shiniest Striker on May 25, she will likely walk into Texas with the TBS Title still around her waist.

In a surprising turn of events, Mercedes Mone could end up becoming a Double Champion at AEW's biggest annual pay-per-view. The erstwhile Sasha Banks could take down Toni Storm for good, putting an end to her six-month-long reign as the AEW Women's World Champion.

It would be an intriguing booking decision to have Mercedes Mone hold two major titles at once. The Boss is arguably the most popular star in her division at the moment, and Toni Storm's credibility would be unaffected if she loses her championship against Mone. The former Sasha Banks could take the prestige of the title to even greater heights.

#2. Kazuchika Okada's reign could end at the hands of Kenny Omega

Kazuchika Okada has been the AEW Continental Champion for more than a year. The Rainmaker captured the prestigious title in March 2024 and has gone on to successfully retain his title numerous times.

If recent signs are to go by, the NJPW legend is likely to battle Kenny Omega in a Title vs.Title bout at All In Texas. The two stars have had numerous staredowns in the past few months, indicating that Tony Khan wants to run back their legendary rivalry in All Elite Wrestling.

If the two bitter rivals face each other at All In 2025, it could be Kenny Omega who picks up the win in this contest. The reigning International Champion has long-standing issues with The Rainmaker, and he would be eager to punish Okada for his wrongdoings.

On July 12, The Best Bout Machine could annihilate the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion to become the new Continental Champion. After dominating the mid-card division for 15 months, Kazuchika Okada could finally drop his title against his biggest rival in Texas.

#1. Jon Moxley's reign of terror could conclude in 2025

Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to win his fourth AEW World Title at WrestleDream 2024. Despite the criticism of the audience, The Purveyor of Violence continues to hold the coveted title in 2025.

However, The One True King's reign at the top may not last long. At All In Texas, Moxley will defend his championship against the winner of the upcoming match between Hangman Page and Will Ospreay.

After months of terrorising the entire roster, The Purveyor of Violence could finally go down against either of the two top babyfaces on July 12. If Moxley somehow manages to extend his reign past All In, a ghost of his past could come back to haunt him.

Having recently conquered the peak of Mount Everest, Darby Allin could be Tony Khan's pick to dethrone The Ace of All Elite Wrestling. Before embarking on his climbing expedition, The Invisible Man was involved in a storyline with The Death Riders.

If the other babyfaces fail to take the title off Jon Moxley, Allin could decide to take matters into his own hands. With so many legitimate challengers in the men's division, it seems unlikely that One True King will walk into 2026 with the gold.

