4 Bold predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AEW Double or Nothing is right around the corner, and the fans are very excited about the event. That is understandable, given the stakes involved.

A lot of top stars are going to be there on the match card. Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page will be taking on each other in the Men’s Owen Hart Cup final match. Of the other matches on the card, Mercedes Mone will put her TBS Championship on the line against Jamie Hayter, and Toni Storm will take on Mina Shirakawa.

This article will look at four bold predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

#4. MJF and Hurt Syndicate could interfere in the Owen Hart Cup final match

The Owen Hart Cup final match will feature two of AEW’s best stars, Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page. While the two stars clearly respect each other, as was evident on Dynamite last week, they clearly want a shot at the world title.

However, with MJF and Hurt Syndicate teaming up on Dynamite, there is a high chance that the faction will cause a double disqualification, thereby costing both stars a shot at Jon Moxley’s world title.

#3. Britt Baker might return to help Jamie Hayter beat Mercedes Mone

Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone will be taking on each other in the women’s Owen Hart Cup final match, with the winner getting a shot at Toni Storm’s women’s Championship. On Dynamite, Mone and Hayter came face to face when the former WWE star attacked AZM.

There is a lot on the line. But this could be an excellent time for Britt Baker to make a comeback and cost Mercedes Mone the match. That way, Baker will again be immediately involved in a feud with her former rival.

#2. Daniel Garcia can turn heel and join FTR

FTR has been a thorn in Daniel Garcia’s side for several weeks now. It all started after the former tag team champions turned on Adam Copeland. They have targeted Garcia. But he will now have AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness by his side as they take on FTR in a match.

However, this is the perfect time for Tony Khan to let Daniel Garcia turn heel and join FTR. That means he will attack Nigel McGuinness, and joining FTR will give his character a much-needed boost.

#1. Mariah May to return and cost AEW women's champion Toni Storm?

Toni Storm will put her AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Mina Shirakawa. This spins up an interesting conundrum as Mina has a long, storied history with Toni. There is, however, a missing factor in all this, and that is Mariah May.

Mariah has not been seen in AEW for a long time now, and given that she is best friends with Mina Shirakawa, she can come back and help her beat Toni Storm to become the new Women’s World Champion.

