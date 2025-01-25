4 directions for Alexa Bliss in AEW if she decides to leave WWE

Alexa Bliss has been the trending topic among wrestling fans over the past few days. The former WWE RAW Women’s Champion has been away for a couple of years but she now is ready to come back.

Reports emerged earlier that Bliss wanted to come back under fresh terms but WWE wanted her to come back under her previous contract terms. That has seemingly led to the company putting her return on hold.

That now opens up the possibility of her moving to AEW in a move that would shock everyone in the wrestling world. In this article, we will take a look at four such directions for Alexa Bliss if she decides to move to AEW.

#4. Alexa Bliss to start a feud with Mercedes Mone

Alexa Bliss and Mercedes Mone have quite a history between them. The two women have faced each other multiple times during their time in WWE and have defeated each other for the women’s title.

Mone is the current AEW TBS Champion and is on a roll right now, where it seems like no one can stop her. If Bliss does indeed move to AEW, then she could challenge Mone for the title and finally take the TBS Title off her.

#3. Challenge Mariah May for the women's title

Mariah May has been a trailblazer in AEW ever since she defeated Toni Storm for the women’s title. Since then, she has faced a lot of credible challengers, but none have been able to take the title away from her.

Alexa Bliss has a great history of holding major titles and she can do the same if she moves to AEW. Challenging Mariah May will be at the top of her wish list in case she moves and it will make for great viewing for the fans as well.

#2. Become the manager of Dynamite

On top of being a great wrestler, Alexa Bliss also has great leadership qualities and she displayed those when she was named the head of the women’s division of RAW by Baron Corbin in 2018. And she did quite a good job at that.

With AEW currently not having a figurehead in the absence of Tony Khan, Bliss can be a temporary fix and take on the leadership role. Given her feisty attitude, she can also put a lot of people in their places.

#1. Manage House of Black

The House of Black currently is without a leader after the departure of Malakai Black. That has left them in the lurch, with the likes of Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart unsure of what the future holds.

Alexa Bliss has some experience of being in a faction as she was an active member of The Wyatt Family a few years back. That experience could hold her in good stead if she takes up the role of managing the House of Black.

