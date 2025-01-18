4 directions for House of Black members after Malakai Black's potential AEW exit

Malakai Black’s impending AEW exit has shocked everyone. He is a very talented wrestler but he was seemingly not afforded the opportunities to make the best use of his talent in the company.

It was reported earlier this week that he was on his way out of AEW and that he would not come back. That leaves the House of Black in a lurch, with many of the members currently looking directionless.

The likes of Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart are in limbo and they will want some light shed on what the future holds for them from Tony Khan. In this article, we will take a look at four possible directions the House of Black members can take if Malakai Black does exit the Jacksonville-based company.

#4. Buddy Matthews teams up with Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay and Buddy Matthews had a great match on Dynamite last week, with the former coming out on top. However, that did not stop the high flyer from heaping praise on the former WWE star.

Ospreay suggested that it was time Buddy became a singles star and if he needed backup, he would be there for him. This could lead the two of them to form a tag team and go after the tag team titles.

#3. Brody King joins Adam Copeland

Similar to Buddy Matthews, Brody King was also confronted by Adam Copeland on AEW Collision last week. It was the first time the fans saw King being pushed as a singles star.

The WWE Hall of Famer also told Brody to take the reins and run, hinting that he was ready for a singles push after the exit of Malakai Black. Given how Copeland and Rated-FTR are being targeted by Jon Moxley and his faction, King could join hands with Copeland to even the odds.

#2. Julia Hart challenges Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been nearly unstoppable ever since becoming the AEW TBS Champion. She has defeated star after star and is now one of the top female stars on the roster.

With no one able to take the TBS Title away from her, Julia Hart could very well step up to the plate. Now that Hart needs a new direction upon her return, nothing could be better than to become the new TBS Champion and end Mone's run at the same time.

#1. Swerve Strickland replaces Malakai Black

With Malakai Black seemingly now in the rearview mirror when it comes to the House of Black, there is still a chance that the team will not break up and will stay together. In that case, someone will have to take over the reins of leadership abandoned by Malakai Black.

The perfect name for that would be none other than former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Strickland is the perfect candidate to replace Black. He has the aura and also the capabilities to take the group to the next level. He is no stranger to factions either, having been part of Hit Row in WWE and the Mogul Embassy in AEW previously.

