4 Dream Cody Rhodes Feuds That Did Not Happen in AEW

Cody Rhodes left AEW in early 2022. The American Nightmare's departure was a shocking move for many, as he had played a key role in building the biggest rival promotion to WWE in decades.Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Since then, Rhodes has undeniably been the biggest babyface in the Stamford-based promotion.During his time with the Tony Khan-led company, the reigning WWE Champion had several intriguing feuds with Chris Jericho, MJF, and Brodie Lee. However, The American Nightmare missed out on facing some other major top stars due to his exit from the company.In this article, let's look at four Cody Rhodes dream matches that did not happen in AEW.#4. Samoa Joe could have been an intriguing opponent for Cody RhodesCody Rhodes exited the Jacksonville-based promotion in February 2022. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe joined AEW in April 2022.If Rhodes had stayed with his former employers, fans could have witnessed an intense feud between The American Nightmare and The Destroyer. The Opps' leader is known for making things personal with his opponents, and he would have certainly attempted to get into Rhodes' head.The duo could have had a series of hard-hitting matches. It would have been a clash of two seasoned pro wrestlers with very different combat styles.Samoa Joe could have done everything in his power to push his rival towards a dark path. The American Nightmare might have finally turned heel after enduring physical and psychological damage at the hands of The Destroyer.The promo battles between the two veterans would have been a sight to behold. The Samoan Submission Machine could have proven to be one of Cody Rhodes' toughest rivals to date.#3. Kenny Omega vs. Cody Rhodes would have been a blockbuster clashKenny Omega and Cody Rhodes are no strangers to each other. While the two stars did face each other in ROH and NJPW, they never got the opportunity to cross paths in All Elite Wrestling.Tony Khan could have told an intriguing story by pitting The Cleaner against The American Nightmare. The Elite Civil War could have ended up being a blockbuster storyline.It would have been a battle of supremacy between two individuals who played a key role in laying the foundation of AEW. If Rhodes had remained with the Tony Khan-led company, he could have turned heel to go after Kenny Omega.A few months after losing the World Title, The Cleaner might have found himself in a rivalry with The American Nightmare. The whole series of events could have left The Young Bucks in a precarious position, forcing them to pick between Cody and Omega.The tension between the duo could have culminated in a trilogy of in-ring classics.#2. Hangman Page never battled The American Nightmare in AEWHangman Page is often referred to as &quot;the main character of All Elite Wrestling.&quot; The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has been a part of several important rivalries in the Jacksonville-based promotion.However, Page never clashed with Cody Rhodes in AEW. Instead of CM Punk, Cody could have been the one to dethrone Hangman Page had he stayed with AEW.The American Nightmare could have ended up being Hangman's biggest rival. Tony Khan could have had Rhodes turn heel in the summer of 2022.WWE's Quarterback could have immediately targeted The Cowboy's World Title after embracing his dark side. The 40-year-old star would have gone back on his promise of not challenging for the World Title, sneaking his way into a championship match.The two stars could have collided in a World Title bout at Double or Nothing 2022, where Cody Rhodes could have walked out as a victor. The incident would have kicked off The American Nightmare's reign of terror, which could have lasted many months.Ultimately, Rhodes could have been dethroned by The Hanger, completing the latter's redemption arc. It would have been a classic feud between a merciless heel and a resilient babyface, which would have allowed Cody to make an impact as a heel.#1. Cody Rhodes vs. Jon Moxley would have been one of AEW's biggest rivalriesJon Moxley made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2019. The Purveyor of Violence immediately went after Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, two of the biggest stars AEW had at that moment.However, Moxley never had heat with Cody Rhodes in AEW. It was a surprising approach by The One True King, as a feud with Cody could have elevated him even more.Tony Khan might have kept the two individuals apart for one major reason. The AEW President might not have wanted either of the top stars to take a loss in this feud.It is a travesty that fans never got the chance to witness a storyline between Moxley and Rhodes. The American Nightmare and The Purveyor of Violence are two very similar pro wrestlers.Both stars are known for their fiery and passionate promos. The two men have wrestled in numerous promotions across the globe, allowing themselves to refine their in-ring skills.Fans would have loved to see a heel version of Jon Moxley battle against a super babyface like Cody Rhodes. The conclusion of this feud would have determined who truly is the &quot;Ace of All Elite Wrestling.&quot;