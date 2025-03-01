4 Finishes for Jon Moxley vs. Cope (fka Edge) at AEW Revolution 2025

Jon Moxley will be putting his AEW World Championship on the line against Cope (FKA Edge) at Revolution 2025, and the fans can't seem to wait for the match. There is obvious anticipation for what seems to be a great match.

Reports that the match will headline AEW Revolution have added even more intrigue to the match and opened up a host of possibilities. Moxley has not made any friends in the company since attacking Bryan Danielson and forcing him to retire.

This article will examine four potential finishes for the match between Jon Moxley and Cope at Revolution.

#4. Jon Moxley could retain via interference

Jon Moxley has been AEW Champion for the last few months, and that is due to his greatness as a wrestler. There is no doubt about it. However, the credit should also go to Death Riders, who have always had his back.

They have been faithfully at the service of their boss, and that could very well be the case at AEW Revolution. They could interfere and give Moxley the win, enabling him to continue his reign of terror.

#3. Cope neutralizes Death Riders and wins the AEW Championship?

Cope is known to be a very calculated individual who lays the groundwork for many things that could benefit him. He has been doing this since his days in WWE as the Ultimate Opportunist.

Given that he is not alone in his quest, he could rope in a few of his allies and remove the threat of the Death Riders. That way, he could win his first-ever AEW World Title and add another great chapter to his already glittering career.

#2. Christian Cage might cash in

This feud has an added layer involving former WWE star Christian Cage. Last year, Christian won the Casino Gauntlet match at All In and is guaranteed a shot at the World Title.

He has patiently waited for his turn to cash in, which could come at Revolution. If Cope wins, Cage could rush to the ring, attack Cope, and cash in his contract. That would kick off another feud between the two, which the fans would no doubt love to see.

#1. Darby Allin might cost Moxley the title

Jon Moxley is not necessarily in a good spot, as he has made a lot of enemies as the leader of the Death Riders. One of them is Darby Allin, who was taken out of action by Moxley and co after being thrown down a flight of stairs.

The perfect scenario would be for Darby Allin to cost Jon Moxley the AEW title at Revolution. That would, in turn, help Cope win the title and ensure that the rivalry between Darby and Moxley continues.

