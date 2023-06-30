4 Former AEW stars who could appear at WWE Money in the Bank in London

AEW x Forbidden Door might be done and dusted, but for WWE in London especially, Money in the Bank is just on the horizon, emanating from the O2 Arena this Saturday.

It's already looking to be a stacked card, including the Bloodline Civil War, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, and the men's and women's Money in the Bank matches.

With a number of former AEW wrestlers and personalities currently available as free agents, could Triple H surprise us with an unscheduled return? Here are four ex-AEW stars who could realistically appear at Money in the Bank.

#4. Erick Rowan

Former Wyatt Family Erick Rowan has kept himself busy on the independent circuit following his WWE release due to the pandemic budget cuts.

Although never officially signing with AEW, he did appear in the Jacksonville-based promotion to pay tribute to his former tag team partner, Brodie Lee, who sadly passed away in 2020.

Recently, Rowan uploaded a cryptic Twitter post featuring his old sheep mask, which was synonymous with his Wyatt Family days.

While Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE programming for months, could this be a tease for a Wyatt-Rowan reunion?

#3. Former AEW manager Vickie Guerrero

“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got permission from Vickie Guerrero to emulate Eddie Guerrero in his current WWE storyline. This includes using Eddie’s taunts and calling Rhea Ripley ‘Mami’.“Being able to talk to Vickie, it’s been little things here and there. She’ll reach… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/v5MCndKRz8

Vickie Guerrero had a brief run in AEW, managing the likes of Andrade El Idolo, Nyla Rose, and Marina Shafir. However, she left the company last year.

Before that, the former wife of the late Eddie Guerrero was an annoying heel General Manager of SmackDown, involved in storyline relationships with Edge and Dolph Ziggler.

Lately, Dominik Mysterio has seemingly taken over the mantle of Latino Heat, calling Rhea Ripley "Mami" and mimicking a lot of Eddie's mannerisms.

With the younger Mysterio currently scheduled to face another second-generation star in Cody Rhodes, could we see Dom Dom enlist the help of Vickie Guerrero?

She could reprise her excellent heel persona and add to Dom's current nuclear heat with the WWE Universe.

#2. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo #WWE Bobby Fish reportedly tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to quit AEW and return to WWE wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/bobby… Bobby Fish reportedly tried to convince Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to quit AEW and return to WWE wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/bobby… #WWE https://t.co/pHkPYeNv3A

Former AEW star Bobby Fish has clarified that he is open to returning to WWE. Despite a brief run in Tony Khan's company as well as IMPACT, he has regularly praised Triple H and WWE's stature as the number-one wrestling promotion in the world.

He even tried to convince his former Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly to leave All Elite Wrestling for WWE when The Game took over Creative but to no avail.

Imagine a scenario where Fish debuts at Money in the Bank to attack a former rival like Riddle, for example, similar to how Tommaso Ciampa recently attacked The Miz on Raw upon his return. It could be a noteworthy introduction for the mixed martial artist to the main roster.

#1. Former AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' WWE run has been an absolute success. Despite falling short of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39, the American Nightmare has remained insanely popular with the audience.

So too is his pet dog Pharoah apparently, who made its debut on Raw this past Monday. This leaves one member of the Rhodes family who hasn't made her WWE return, Brandi Rhodes.

The former Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has been conspicuous by her absence, choosing to remain out of the wrestling limelight and focus on motherhood.

She was previously very visible on All Elite Wrestling television, either accompanying her husband or picking fights with other talents.

Brandi's feisty presence has been sorely missed, and she would be a great asset to Cody at ringside as she evens the odds against Dominik and Rhea at Money in the Bank.

