4 former AEW stars who are currently thriving in WWE

The world of professional wrestling was dominated by WWE for almost two decades after the fall of Ted Turner's WCW. However, the spirit of competition returned after Tony Khan introduced All Elite Wrestling to the fans in 2019. Since the promotion's inception, a number of top talents have come to prominence.

Ad

However, some of those names decided to jump ship and sign with WWE over the years. This led to them achieving much more success in the Stamford-based promotion. While it took years for some, others made a huge impact within months of their debut. Here is a look at four former AEW stars who are currently thriving in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

#4. Ethan Page

Ethan Page always had immense potential which was showcased during his stints in various independent promotions. However, things did not work out the way he wanted in AEW. This led to his exit from the promotion and eventual signing with NXT in 2024.

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Within months of his debut, All Ego quickly ascended to the top of the mountain and became the NXT Champion. Page became the top titleholder, headlined multiple shows, and is still making waves as a top attraction for WWE's third brand.

#3. Ricky Saints

Ricky Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks, was perceived to be one of the potential AEW stars who could have made it big in the promotion. However, he had been off television since April 2024 and was eventually released in March 2025. Just a day later, he debuted in NXT and later changed his name to Ricky Saints.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Absolute One did not waste any time. He made an impact less than two months after his debut by winning the NXT North American Championship and is looking to become a cornerstone of NXT and the main roster in the future.

#2. Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill became a renowned name in the world of professional wrestling for her stint in AEW. This led to her signing with WWE in 2023 and her eventual debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. Since then, The Storm has become a top fixture on Friday Night SmackDown.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She competed at WrestleMania 40 in a tag team match, competed in multiple top showdowns, and became a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion. Just a year after her arrival, Cargill will have her first WrestleMania singles match against Naomi as she continues to thrive in the WWE landscape.

#1. Cody Rhodes

The prime example of a remarkable success story of a former AEW star is none other than Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare played an important part in the formation of the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he left the company in 2022 and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Ad

Expand Tweet

That night marked the start of his ascension to the top of the mountain. Two years after his return, Rhodes finished his story to defeat Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Champion. This was the official beginning of Rhodes's path as the face of the company and its true quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More