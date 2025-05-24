4 last-minute predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is right around the corner, and many matches have caught the fans' attention. There is clearly a lot of enthusiasm around the event, and rightly so.

Out of all the matches on the card, one very important tournament is going to culminate at AEW Double or Nothing: the Owen Hart Memorial Cup Finals. Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter will compete in the women’s category, while Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page will clash in the men’s category.

That, along with many other matches, is set with a lot at stake. In this article, we will take a look at four last-minute predictions for AEW Double or Nothing.

#4. Jamie Hayter defeats Mercedes Mone

Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone have been going at each other for the last month, and it is clear to see why. The two women have showcased a proper hatred for each other, and it was very evident on Dynamite when Jamie took out Mercedes.

At Double or Nothing, with all the momentum going her way, Jamie Hayter will pick up the win against the TBS Champion and go on to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

#3. Daniel Garcia turns on Nigel McGuinness

Daniel Garcia has been on the periphery over the last few months. Despite being the TNT Champion during that time, he was still not able to garner the respect of the fans. He will team up with Nigel McGuinness to take on FTR.

However, this would be the best time for him to turn heel on Nigel McGuinness and side with FTR. That would give his character a new twist and give him a new lease of life in AEW.

#2. Will Ospreay beats Hangman Adam Page

Just like Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter, Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page will take on each other in the men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final match. The winner will get a chance to challenge Jon Moxley for his world title.

The two men had an intense faceoff on Dynamite, and it was very emotionally charged. With Ospreay seemingly having the momentum going into this match, expect the Englishman to pick up the win and get a chance to have a crack at the world title.

#1. Mariah May returns to AEW

It has been a long time since Mariah May was seen in AEW. There is a lot of speculation around her future right now, and there have been reports that she won't be signing a new deal with the company and will instead go to WWE.

With all that chatter, expect the former women’s world champion to make her comeback at Double or Nothing and lay down the gauntlet to the women’s division.

