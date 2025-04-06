4 Last-minute predictions for AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty is just one day away, and the excitement among the fans is palpable. The card is stacked with a host of matches that promise to make the show a success.

There is clearly much at stake when it comes to Jon Moxley, as he will put his AEW World Title on the line against a resurgent Swerve Strickland. On top of that, there is the factor of MJF and how his recent altercation with The Hurt Syndicate might play out.

In this article, we will take a look at four such last-minute predictions for AEW Dynasty 2025.

#4. MJF can interfere in The Hurt Syndicate's match

MJF was recently embarrassed by Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate. After MVP initially invited him to join the faction, he was not allowed to do so by the former WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley. The two stars had some back and forth recently as well.

Given that The Hurt Syndicate will put the AEW World Tag Team Title on the line against Big Bill and Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree, MJF could make his presence felt and cost The All Mighty and Shelton Benjamin the Tag Team Title.

#3. Swerve Strickland could defeat Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has totally flipped, which became even more evident when he attacked Willow Nightingale on Dynamite. This happened after Willow and Swerve Strickland teamed up to defeat Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir.

Strickland did not like that at all, and he made it abundantly clear. With everything that has been happening, Swerve is looking more than likely to finally dethrone Jon Moxley and win the World Title.

#2. Adam Cole could become AEW TNT Champion

For the past month, Adam Cole has been engaged in a bitter feud with AEW TNT Champion Daniel Garcia. The two stars have faced each other for the title only for the matches to end up in draws and no contests.

However, Adam Cole has vowed more than once that he will take the TNT Championship from Daniel Garcia. Given that he has never won a major title in AEW, do not put it past him to finally capture a big title.

#1. Bandido could become ROH Champion

Chris Jericho seems to have crossed all lines of decency when it comes to Bandido. It first started when he attacked his brother Gravity, and since then, he has been involved in a feud with Bandido.

Recently, he challenged the star to a mask vs. title match at the Dynasty pay-per-view. Bandido accepted it, and given that his heritage is on the line, he will do everything in his power to defeat Chris Jericho and become the new Ring of Honor World Champion, as well as keep his mask.

