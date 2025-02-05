4 Possible finishes to Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet on AEW Dynamite this week

Swerve Strickland vs Ricochet is one of the blockbuster matches set for AEW Dynamite tomorrow night in Atlanta, Georgia. This will feature two bitter rivals finally getting the chance to settle things in the ring.

Over the past few weeks, the former WWE high-flyer has been narrowingly escaping Swerve. This has increased the frustrations on the side of the former world champion as he wanted to get his hands on the Human Highlight Reel. Tomorrow's bout will be his chance.

A lot of things could happen in a high-intensity feud, and there is no telling what lengths they'll go to just to dish out pain. Tomorrow's match is under normal rules, but here are a few ways the match could end.

#1. Swerve Strickland wins clean

Swerve Strickland had one of the best years of his career in 2024, and he proved why he was one of the best in the world. However, he has not had a great run since dropping his world title to Bryan Danielson as he has also taken losses to 'Hangman' Adam Page and Bobby Lashley.

Tomorrow, he could prove to the whole world why he is still one of the most dangerous men in AEW by making an example out of Ricochet. Seeing as they are trapped within the confines of the ring, Swerve could get to work and end up winning clean.

Last year, he beat the likes of Will Ospreay and Samoa Joe, and he could add Ricochet to the list of those he takes down. However, it remains to be seen whether the latter will be gracious in defeat.

#2. The match ends in a disqualification

With a feud as heated as this, there are no guarantees that both men will be on their best behavior and honor the rules of the ring. Seeing how far they have been willing to go just to punish the other, there is a real chance one of them gets carried away.

Ricochet has been carrying golden scissors around with him as a symbol and a weapon. This was the same object he used to take down Swerve, and he could use this again as long as he found the perfect opportunity.

Out of desperation, he could end up striking his opponent with this just as it seems that all hope is lost, ending the match in a disqualification. He would have the last laugh as he could leave Swerve in a pool of his own blood again. The same can be said with the former AEW World Champion and the chain he carries around his neck.

#3. Prince Nana costs Swerve the match

In a match like such, the momentum could always be shifted with outside interference, but could this come in the form of a heartbreak for Swerve?

Prince Nana has been by his side for years, even standing next to him when the Mogul Embassy fell apart. Ricochet could pull the strings and break Swerve Strickland's spirit by having some considered as his "family" turn on him.

He could do so by threatening Nana, blackmailing him, or by pure reason. It is unclear how much he'll have to do to convince the veteran to turn on Swerve Strickland, but if he's successful, this could be a potential turning point for this feud.

#4. Hurt Syndicate make their presence known

Swerve Strickland could head into this match with Ricochet with great confidence, as he knows this will be a one-on-one affair. But he could get rocked by the ghosts of his near past, as the Hurt Syndicate could look to once more send a message to him.

Ricochet is also someone who is not a stranger to the faction, as they once offered him a chance to join them but eventually rescinded this as they felt he was sucking up to them too much.

Seeing his change in persona, the group could change their hearts and assist him in his match with Swerve Strickland. This would be hitting two birds with one stone for them, as they would not only find their fourth member but also send a message to Swerve.

There are a lot of possibilities for Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet tomorrow night. But seeing how things have been heated between the two for some time now, fans can expect a straight-up fight on Dynamite.

