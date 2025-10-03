4 possible opponents for Mercedes Mone at AEW WrestleDream

Mercedes Mone has become one of the marquee attractions for Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling promotion. Since her debut in March 2024, The CEO has had dominant run that began with winning the TBS championship in her first match against Willow Nightingale at that year's Double or Nothing event.As she continued rising in AEW, Mone defeated top stars like Mina Shirakawa, Jamie Hayter, and Britt Baker. Moreover, she decimated the competition outside All Elite Wrestling and holds nine championships simultaneously. As AEW's next pay-per-view, WrestleDream, is on the horizon, Mercedes Mone will likely defend her title at the event. So here are the top four choices for her opponent.#4. Jamie HayterJamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone have some history in AEW. The duo clashed in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament finals at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. A major collision with high stakes saw The CEO pick up the win over Hayter, which possibly has left a desire to get some payback. It could happen at the upcoming WrestleDream event, with Mone's TBS title on the line, and be a motivation to get her revenge in the best possible way.#3. TheklaThekla debuted in AEW in May 2025 after making a name for herself in various wrestling promotions. The Toxic Spider is currently a part of the 'Triangle of Madness' faction alongside Julia Hart and Skye Blue, and also competed in a marquee match for the AEW Women's World Championship at the All Out 2025 event. With her exceptional talent, captivating persona, and significant potential, Thekla's breakout performance could happen against Mercedes Mone at WrestleDream in a massive TBS title bout. Moreover, it could be a fresh challenge for Mone, who possibly has not faced a competitor with Thekla's in-ring style and presence.#2. AthenaMercedes Mone and Athena produced one of the most stellar showdowns in AEW earlier this year on Dynamite. The duo collided in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament and gave a highly captivating performance. AEW could run it back once again at the WrestleDream pay-per-view; however, this time the stakes could be higher than before. The match could see Mercedes and Athena put their TBS and ROH titles on the line in a 'Winner Take All' match, which could lead to one of the best matches on the card that night.#1. SareeeThe Japanese wrestling sensation Sareee made her shocking debut for Tony Khan's Ring of Honor promotion this Wednesday. On the ROH tapings, she teamed up with Alex Windsor to battle Diamante and Billie Starkz. With her vast experience and status as one of the best wrestlers in Japan, Sareee could prove to be a formidable opponent for Mercedes Mone for her TBS championship. A match between the two accomplished wrestlers at the WrestleDream pay-per-view could be an excellent addition to the match card.