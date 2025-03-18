4 reasons why Kenny Omega needs to lose his title at AEW Dynasty 2025

At AEW Revolution, Kenny Omega became the International Champion for the first time in his career. The Cleaner defeated Konosuke Takeshita in a hard-hitting clash to capture the coveted championship.

At AEW Dynasty 2025, The Best Bout Machine will put his newly won International Title on the line. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will lock horns with the winner of the ongoing International Title Eliminator Tournament.

Certain factors suggest that the 41-year-old star should end up on the losing side at the Philadelphia pay-per-view. From putting over a deserving star to kicking off a blockbuster feud, The Cleaner could accomplish several significant things if he drops his title on April 6.

In this article, let's look at four reasons Kenny Omega should lose the International Championship at Dynasty 2025.

#4. Kenny Omega is better suited for the World Title picture

Kenny Omega finally added the International Championship to his impressive title collection at Revolution 2025. However, The Cleaner must not remain in the mid-card scene for too long.

The God of Professional Wrestling is arguably the face of All Elite Wrestling. Every time Omega has stepped away from the company, the Jacksonville-based promotion has found itself struggling.

Tony Khan might risk wasting this new version of Kenny Omega by keeping him in the mid-card scene for too long. The AEW President must center the company's weekly programming around The Best Bout Machine, who is willing to carry the company on his back once again.

At Dynasty 2025, TK must take the International Championship off The Best Bout Machine. The CEO of AEW must find a way to protect Omega in this defeat. Although it would be a crushing loss, the defeat would allow Kenny Omega to enter the World Championship picture.

Jon Moxley has established his stranglehold over the main event scene for the past seven months. However, The Purveyor of Violence might be forced to retrace his steps if The Cleaner goes after him.

While he can certainly do great things as the International Champion, AEW would benefit significantly more if the Canadian star feuds for the AEW World Championship.

#3. The Cleaner could elevate his opponent by dropping the AEW International Championship

The International Championship Eliminator Tournament will officially conclude on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. After winning their respective first-round matches, the quartet of Mark Davis, Ricochet, Orange Cassidy, and Speedball Mike Bailey will battle each other in a high-stakes contest.

The winner of this intense clash will go on to face Kenny Omega for the International Championship at Dynasty 2025. At the moment, Ricochet and Mike Bailey seem like the ideal choices for winning the International Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Kenny Omega could do the unthinkable at Dynasty 2025 by putting over his challenger. The Best Bout Machine could lose the International Championship in his first pay-per-view title defense, much to the disbelief of the audience.

While the decision would leave the fans divided, it could benefit AEW in the long run. A victory over The God of Professional Wrestling would greatly benefit someone like Bailey or Ricochet, who are looking to cement their spots in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Best Bout Machine is already a well-established figure in AEW and doesn't need a long run with the International Championship. The former NJPW star could create a new star at Dynasty 2025 by handing the reins of the mid-card scene to his opponent.

#2. Merging the International and Continental Championships wouldn't be ideal

Tony Khan is reportedly going over the possibility of merging the Continental and International Championships. The AEW President is seemingly interested in having Kenny Omega wrestle Kazuchika Okada in a title unification bout at All In Texas.

With the constant outrage about AEW having too many titles, TK might be tempted to finally combine the two mid-card championships. However, it would be a step back.

AEW has a very large roster at the moment, filled with numerous world-class wrestlers. Despite having three major mid-card titles, Tony Khan has struggled to feature many prominent young stars on television.

TK should certainly not introduce any new titles to the promotion. However, the company must not part ways with any of their existing championships. Losing one of the three mid-card titles would prove detrimental to AEW's underutilized talents, who have been waiting to get their spot in the title picture.

At Dynasty 2025, Kenny Omega should lose against the winner of the International Championship Eliminator Tournament. Following this loss, The God of Professional Wrestling could finally set his sights on Kazuchika Okada's Continental Championship.

Omega's loss on April 6 will also rule out the possibility of The International Championship being merged with The Rainmaker's title.

#1. Kenny Omega's loss at Dynasty could lead to a feud with Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada has held the Continental Championship for the past 12 months. However, The Rainmaker has been overshadowed since Kenny Omega got his hands on the International Championship.

The NJPW legend would not be too glad about Omega stealing his spotlight in the mid-card division. At Dynasty 2025, Tony Khan could have Kazuchika Okada cost The Best Bout Machine his International Championship.

Interestingly, The Young Bucks could also return during the Philadelphia pay-per-view to deal a blow to Kenny Omega. The New Elite has longstanding issues with the former AEW World Champion. The trio would not tolerate Omega dominating the roster under their watch.

At Dynasty 2025, The Best Bout Machine could lose his title due to interference from Okada and The Bucks. The 41-year-old star would be distracted by the presence of the evil faction, which could eventually cost him the match.

The Cleaner would be left infuriated after failing to defend his championship, courtesy of The New Elite. The defeat could prompt Omega to go after the villainous trio, resulting in a match between him and Okada at All In Texas.

